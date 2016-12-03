Metro high school hockey roundups

Fargo Davies 6, Devils Lake 2

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Hunter Lucas's hat trick helped lift Fargo Davies over Devils Lake 6-2 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Saturday.

Jay Buchholz added three assists in the win and Jared Winter made 26 saves for the Eagles.

GIRLS

Fargo North-South 7, Dickinson 1

DICKINSON, N.D.—Graysen Myers tallied two goals and added two assists as Fargo North-South defeated Dickinson 7-1 in girls hockey on Saturday, Dec 3.

Avery Myers recorded two goals and an assist for the Spartans.

Anna Erickson and Sami Trana each added a goal and two assists in the win.

Bismarck 6, Fargo Davies 0

BISMARCK, N.D.—Britta Curl recorded two goals and added an assist to help lift Bismarck over Fargo Davies 6-0 in girls hockey on Saturday.

Sydney Peterson made 29 saves in the loss.

Moorhead 1, North Wright County 1

ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—Paige Saurdiff tallied her first varsity goal with an assist from Shelbi Guttormson as Moorhead and North Wright County ended in a 1-1 tie in girls hockey on Saturday.

Paige Schmidt recorded 37 saves for the Spuds.