Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Moorhead 3, Buffalo 1
MOORHEAD—Moorhead defeated Buffalo 3-1 on Saturday, Dec. 3. No other information was provided.
Fargo Davies 6, Devils Lake 2
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Hunter Lucas's hat trick helped lift Fargo Davies over Devils Lake 6-2 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Saturday.
Jay Buchholz added three assists in the win and Jared Winter made 26 saves for the Eagles.
GIRLS
Fargo North-South 7, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON, N.D.—Graysen Myers tallied two goals and added two assists as Fargo North-South defeated Dickinson 7-1 in girls hockey on Saturday, Dec 3.
Avery Myers recorded two goals and an assist for the Spartans.
Anna Erickson and Sami Trana each added a goal and two assists in the win.
Bismarck 6, Fargo Davies 0
BISMARCK, N.D.—Britta Curl recorded two goals and added an assist to help lift Bismarck over Fargo Davies 6-0 in girls hockey on Saturday.
Sydney Peterson made 29 saves in the loss.
Moorhead 1, North Wright County 1
ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—Paige Saurdiff tallied her first varsity goal with an assist from Shelbi Guttormson as Moorhead and North Wright County ended in a 1-1 tie in girls hockey on Saturday.
Paige Schmidt recorded 37 saves for the Spuds.