Metro high school basketball roundups
GIRLS
Prior Lake 79, Moorhead 78
HOPKINS, Minn.—Prior Lake's Sydney Yotter hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to lead the Lakers over Moorhead 79-78 in girls basketball on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Sam Haiby recorded 30 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Spuds.
Brooke Tonsfeldt added 26 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Moorhead falls to 2-2 overall.
BOYS
Minnesota Transitions 84, Moorhead Park Christian 48
MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota Transitions defeated Moorhead Park Christian 84-48 on Saturday, Dec. 3. No other information was provided.