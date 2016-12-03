Search
    Metro high school basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:36 p.m.
    GIRLS

    Prior Lake 79, Moorhead 78

    HOPKINS, Minn.—Prior Lake's Sydney Yotter hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to lead the Lakers over Moorhead 79-78 in girls basketball on Saturday, Dec. 3.

    Sam Haiby recorded 30 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Spuds.

    Brooke Tonsfeldt added 26 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

    Moorhead falls to 2-2 overall.

    BOYS

    Minnesota Transitions 84, Moorhead Park Christian 48

    MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota Transitions defeated Moorhead Park Christian 84-48 on Saturday, Dec. 3. No other information was provided.

