Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Feds won’t grant permission to finish controversial pipeline, ND officials blame Obama

    With three teams left, Missouri Valley flexing its muscle in postseason

    By Jeff Kolpack Today at 5:48 p.m.
    North Dakota State's Chase Morlock beats San Diego's Colton Giorgi to the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum1 / 4
    North Dakota State's Matt Plank pressures San Diego quarterback Anthony Lawrence Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum2 / 4
    North Dakota State running back Lance Dunn breaks away on a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against San Diego Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum3 / 4
    North Dakota State's Bruce Anderson goes airborne against San Diego's Max Michaels and Alec Moreno Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, during the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum4 / 4

    FARGO—It wasn't like last year for the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which went 24-1 in nonconference games and qualified five teams for the FCS playoffs. That was a historical year for the league.

    But the Valley is making up for it, so far, in the playoffs. The conference still has three remaining teams in the final eight after North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State posted wins on Saturday. NDSU's 45-7 win over the University of San Diego was expected, South Dakota State's 10-7 victory over Villanova was not a surprise and Youngstown State's 40-24 takedown of No. 3 seed Jacksonville State was icing on the cake.

    The Colonial Athletic Association has two remaining in James Madison and Richmond. Eastern Washington is the only one of four Big Sky Conference teams still alive and survived along with Sam Houston State of the Southland and Wofford of the Southern Conference.

    "Our league is never down," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "Shoot, we have three of the eight and we thought Youngstown was going to get Jacksonville State. We thought they just have a great football team and it just shows you the strength and parity of our league. I'm excited there are still three of us left."

    There will be at least one left after this weekend's quarterfinals. The Bison host SDSU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Youngstown, an unseeded team, will also host with unseeded Wofford, which defeated sixth-seeded The Citadel on Saturday. The Penguins were awarded the game based on a higher bid.

    It will be the third playoff meeting between the Jackrabbits and Bison, with NDSU claiming second round wins in 2012 and 2014.

    "We're down to eight now," Klieman said. "Three of the eight are Valley schools. You wish it could be three of four Valley schools but that will never happen because of the way the committee lays it out with regionalization. There is still regionalization, you can say what you want. It's an opportunity for us and we're excited we're in the group of eight. We know it will be a great football game against a great opponent."

    It's an opponent that handed NDSU its only loss of the season, 19-17 when receiver Jake Wieneke caught a touchdown pass on the last play of the game. It ended six straight years of the Bison holding the Dakota Marker trophy, which goes to the winner of the border game.

    That trophy is not up for grabs in the playoffs. Moreover, NDSU probably has more on its mind than a trophy anyway.

    "It's in the back of our heads," said safety Tre Dempsey. "We just want to go 1-0 for the day but everybody knows that's the team that beat us. That's the No. 1 team we want to face and we can't wait to play them."

    Klieman said he's "hopeful" linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker (knee) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) will return for the SDSU game. Gee-Tucker suffered a sprained MCL in the regular season finale at the University of South Dakota and Shepherd was hurt during practice last week.

    FCS playoffs

    Who: SDSU at NDSU

    When: 11 a.m., Saturday

    Where: Gate City Bank Field, Fargodome

    TV: ESPN

    Radio: 107.9-FM

    Explore related topics:sportsFootballBison footballchris kliemanTre DempseyFCS playoffsMissouri Valley FootballPierre Gee-TuckerDarrius Shepherd
    Jeff Kolpack
    Jeff Kolpack covers North Dakota State athletics, the Fargo Marathon and golf for The Forum. His blog can be accessed at www.bisonmedia.areavoices.com. On the radio, Kolpack & Izzo sports talk show runs from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday morning. April through August, the WDAY Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack runs from 8-9 a.m.
    jkolpack@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement