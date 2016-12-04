But the Valley is making up for it, so far, in the playoffs. The conference still has three remaining teams in the final eight after North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State posted wins on Saturday. NDSU's 45-7 win over the University of San Diego was expected, South Dakota State's 10-7 victory over Villanova was not a surprise and Youngstown State's 40-24 takedown of No. 3 seed Jacksonville State was icing on the cake.

The Colonial Athletic Association has two remaining in James Madison and Richmond. Eastern Washington is the only one of four Big Sky Conference teams still alive and survived along with Sam Houston State of the Southland and Wofford of the Southern Conference.

"Our league is never down," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "Shoot, we have three of the eight and we thought Youngstown was going to get Jacksonville State. We thought they just have a great football team and it just shows you the strength and parity of our league. I'm excited there are still three of us left."

There will be at least one left after this weekend's quarterfinals. The Bison host SDSU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Youngstown, an unseeded team, will also host with unseeded Wofford, which defeated sixth-seeded The Citadel on Saturday. The Penguins were awarded the game based on a higher bid.

It will be the third playoff meeting between the Jackrabbits and Bison, with NDSU claiming second round wins in 2012 and 2014.

"We're down to eight now," Klieman said. "Three of the eight are Valley schools. You wish it could be three of four Valley schools but that will never happen because of the way the committee lays it out with regionalization. There is still regionalization, you can say what you want. It's an opportunity for us and we're excited we're in the group of eight. We know it will be a great football game against a great opponent."

It's an opponent that handed NDSU its only loss of the season, 19-17 when receiver Jake Wieneke caught a touchdown pass on the last play of the game. It ended six straight years of the Bison holding the Dakota Marker trophy, which goes to the winner of the border game.

That trophy is not up for grabs in the playoffs. Moreover, NDSU probably has more on its mind than a trophy anyway.

"It's in the back of our heads," said safety Tre Dempsey. "We just want to go 1-0 for the day but everybody knows that's the team that beat us. That's the No. 1 team we want to face and we can't wait to play them."

Klieman said he's "hopeful" linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker (knee) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) will return for the SDSU game. Gee-Tucker suffered a sprained MCL in the regular season finale at the University of South Dakota and Shepherd was hurt during practice last week.

FCS playoffs

Who: SDSU at NDSU

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field, Fargodome

TV: ESPN

Radio: 107.9-FM