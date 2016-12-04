Gophers accept bid to Holiday Bowl in San Diego Dec. 27

“A lot of guys had checked out, having such a disappointing season,” senior wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky said about the lukewarm bowl announcement a year ago. “But our ability to come back and win (21-14 over Central Michigan), that was big.”

A year later, Claeys and Wolitarsky didn’t have to spin their spot in this year’s postseason. An 8-4 record provided Minnesota a berth in the Holiday Bowl and a matchup against Washington State in San Diego.

The Gophers will be able to throw on shades and rub on sunscreen in sunny SoCal when they visit SeaWorld before they play Dec. 27 at Qualcomm Stadium in prime time on ESPN.

“I think the guys will be pretty amped to go and be able to free roam and hit the beach and enjoy ourselves,” said Wolitarsky, a native of Santa Clarita, Calif., which is 150 miles north of San Diego. “The energy will be up, and there will be a lot more positivity for sure.”

The Gophers’ position in a noteworthy bowl against a Power Five opponent returns to the mark set in 2014, when Minnesota met Missouri in the Citrus Bowl, before falling 33-17 in Orlando, Fla.

“All the kids want to go to the best bowl they can, so for our season, what we’ve done, I think it’s a very attractive bowl for us,” Claeys said.

In 2015, uncertainty about a bowl game crept past the regular-season finale on Nov. 28. This year, the Gophers locked in a bowl berth a month prior, when they beat Illinois 40-17 on Oct. 29.

“It was a little bit different,” Claeys said. “We kind of earned our way in, but through the back door with academics, so this year we knew with how strong the Big Ten has been and how many New Year’s Day games they’re going to get that we were going to get a good game.”

Minnesota will make its debut in the Holiday Bowl against Washington State (8-4) and will return to a California bowl for the first time since appearing in the 1962 Rose Bowl.

Minnesota (8-4) will attempt to win nine games in a season for the first time since the 2003 squad went 10-3 and beat No. 24 Oregon in the Sun Bowl. The Gophers’ current bowl-berth run has reached five straight, which matches the five they played in from 2002-2006 as the program high.

“That’d be fantastic to get nine wins,” Wolitarsky said after a 31-17 loss to Wisconsin two weeks ago. “I mean that hasn’t been done here in awhile. Hoping to get it (versus the Badgers), but you know we still have an opportunity. We’re a team that never quits, and we’re going to get ready for this bowl game. We’re going to win it.”

Washington State (8-4) finished second in the Pac-12 North Division behind rival Washington, which is headed to the College Football Playoff. The Cougars’ pass-heavy attack ranks 14th in the nation in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 15th in total offense (497.6 yards per game).

“I know Coach (Mike) Leach, wherever he’s been has won an awful lot of games, and has done the same thing with Washington State, so I think it’s a great matchup in a great location,” Claeys said.

Although the Gophers knew they were going bowling, the speculated destination went from west to east. Before Minnesota lost Paul Bunyan’s Axe two weeks ago, the Gophers were slated to go to the Holiday Bowl in five of eight major national projections. Last week, five of eight projections had the Gophers going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30. Turns out most of the pundits were right the first time.

Wolitarsky was hoping for the Holiday Bowl all along. He said he usually has about 10 supporters at games, but the bowl could bring out 100 because it’s so close to his hometown.

“Got to find some tickets,” he said.