    Former Bison Smith retires from professional basketball

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:15 p.m.
    Former North Dakota State basketball standout Andre Smith announced his retirement from professional basketball after playing overseas for nine years. Forum file photo

    FARGO—Former North Dakota State men's basketball standout Andre Smith has announced his retirement after a nine-year professional career overseas.

    Smith, who played at NDSU from 2005 to 2007, played professionally from 2007 to 2016 in leagues in Switzerland, Japan, England, Turkey, Italy, Russia, South Korea and Lebanon. The St. Paul, Minn., native averaged 15.5 points and 7 rebounds per game during his last five pro seasons.

    Smith, who transferred to NDSU from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, average 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bison, helping them to wins over nationally-ranked opponents Wisconsin and Marquette.

