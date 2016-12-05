Former Bison Smith retires from professional basketball

Smith, who played at NDSU from 2005 to 2007, played professionally from 2007 to 2016 in leagues in Switzerland, Japan, England, Turkey, Italy, Russia, South Korea and Lebanon. The St. Paul, Minn., native averaged 15.5 points and 7 rebounds per game during his last five pro seasons.

Smith, who transferred to NDSU from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, average 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bison, helping them to wins over nationally-ranked opponents Wisconsin and Marquette.