The teams meet at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the quarterfinals of the Division I FCS playoffs, the third time the two programs will play each other twice in one season. NDSU defeated the Jackrabbits in the 2012 and 2014 playoffs in the second round.

SDSU has been the most daring with a different look. In the 2014 playoffs, the Jacks put standout running back Zach Zenner at quarterback—commonly known as the "Wildcat" formation—and let him pick his holes after getting the direct center snap. In the 19-17 SDSU win in mid-October, SDSU unleashed the quarterback run game for Taryn Christion for the first time this season.

Christion had 141 yards on 20 attempts—to date the most rushing yards by anybody against NDSU this season.

"Both schemes were difficult to defend especially because we hadn't seen them," said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman.

Last year, the Bison turned the tables on the University of Montana giving up 434 yards passing and losing 38-35 in the season opener, but rebounded with a 37-6 win in the second round of the playoffs. NDSU picked off four passes and held the Grizzlies to 229 yards passing in the rematch.

"You can go back and go through the film of the previous game and you're going to see some similarities because that's who you are but in the same respect there are a lot of different adjustments and wrinkles that both teams put in," Klieman said of rematches. "You can take from personnel side of things of who you're playing against but you have to be able to adjust in the playoffs no matter what."

But that doesn't mean changes will be exotic, most likely anyway. Klieman said a team still has to be "who you are as a football team."

"There's so much film now," Klieman said. "You have 12 games to go through and you go back and look at the previous games you've played. There's probably more prep in reality but it's not like you're figuring out where their best skill guys are, where their best offensive linemen are or where their best defensive linemen are. For both sides that's pretty evident."

It will be the second 11 a.m. game of the season for the Bison, who kicked off against the University of Iowa at that time. Klieman said he's happy the game is on Saturday and not the Friday night quarterfinal game.

It will be the first time in the three playoff meetings with SDSU in which the Jackrabbits won the regular-season matchup.

And if it comes down to making adjustments on the fly, a key statistic to look for is time of possession.

"We know they're going to come out in different things and I think they know we're going to do some different things. So how well are you able to adjust?" Klieman said. "It's where time of possession is such a factor. Do you have time to adjust? If you're going three and out, you'll have a hard time doing it. You have to possess the football so you can make those adjustments. On the flip side, if you can get off the field, maybe they don't have time to adjust. That's the great chess match of playing a rematch."

FCS playoffs

No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 11:05 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ESPN. Radio: 107.9-FM