Wentz's recent struggles can be attributed to many things, but this issue stands above the rest, pundits say
There's a new hot sports take being spread around the city of Philadelphia and it has nothing to do with who makes the best cheesesteak.
Lord knows how many times that's been debated.
After a 32-14 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Philadelphia fans and NFL "personnel evaluators" alike are now noticing a potentially alarming trend with Carson Wentz's recent struggles.
In a recent column by Yahoo! Sports, NFL columnist Charles Robinson points out a common theme in Wentz's throwing motion, which NFL personnel evaluators say are causing Wentz to be inaccurate, leading to poor throws and interceptions.
#Eagles Wentz doesn't see his mechanics as a problem. #NFL personnel evaluators disagree. Here's 1-yr progression, including 2 INTs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Ptwg5yKOTn
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 5, 2016
You can read the full story by clicking here.
MORE CARSON WENTZ COVERAGE: