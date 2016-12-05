The Wild are proving him correct.

A month into the season, the Wild were one of the top teams in the NHL, boasting a shiny 6-3-1 record. A big reason for that success stemmed from their excellence on special teams, specifically on the penalty kill.

Although their power-play percentage has been consistently average, the Wild made their money on the penalty kill, a nearly perfect 26 for 27 in the opening 10 games. The PK has come down to Earth since then and, not surprisingly, so has the team.

Over their past 14 games, the Wild have allowed 11 power-play goals (34 for 45) and are a corresponding 6-5-3 — about as average as their special-teams units.

As of Monday afternoon, the Wild power play ranked 16th in the NHL, converting at a 17.1 percent clip, while the penalty kill ranked 13th (83.3 percent).

Still, Boudreau doesn't seem deeply concerned.

"It happens to every team in the league," he said. "It's like a batting average in baseball. You take the best hitter in baseball that hits .350. He is going to have a 1-for-24 slump. Then he goes 9 for 17 and ups the average.

"It's the same with power plays and penalty kills. You're going to have those ups and downs over the course of a season."

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon had a simple explanation for the change.

"There's video, so I'm sure teams looked and saw some things," he said. "At the same time, the game picks up, as well. I think we need to battle harder. There are always little things here and there that we can be better at."

Wild captain Mikko Koivu echoed his coach.

"It happens," he said. "I'm sure every team has gone through it. Sometimes the power play is working. Sometimes the penalty kill is working. As a group, we are trying to build in each area."

Spurgeon and Koviu both mentioned "simplifying" when talking about special teams. It's clear that sometimes the Wild overthink in both of those areas.

Boudreau focused on simplifying earlier on this road trip. Before Friday night's game at Calgary, the Wild's practice was exclusively on special teams.

"It's sort of gotten away from us," Boudreau said at the time. "We showed what's been happening recently. So it was more of a meeting to reset. Some guys, over time, if we don't practice it, then we get loose at it."

And while the Wild have yet to convert on the power play on this road trip (0 for 7), the extra practice last week at least appears to have paid dividends on the penalty kill.

After allowing two power-play goals in three chances in a 5-4 loss at Vancouver, the Wild killed seven of the last eight opposing power plays in Calgary and Edmonton — 3 for 3 in the win over the Oilers on Sunday night.

"We know we're not going to be clicking every single game," Spurgeon said. "As long as we're creating some momentum, that's huge for us because we can build on that."