NDSU falls to Oakland

Hannah Little recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Taylor Thunstedt paced NDSU with 16 points.

With the loss, the Bison fall to 1-8 overall.

NDSU (1-8): S. Jacobson 5-12 1-1 13, Spier 6-10 0-0 12, Childers 2-10 1-2 5, Jones 2-7 0-4 4, Nudell 1-3 1-2 3, Thunstedt 5-10 1-2 16, R. Jacobson 3-6 1-1 7, Goodhope 1-1 0-0 3, Ogden 1-2 0-3 2, Spencer 0-3 1-2 1.

OAK (5-3): Gleason 10-16 0-0 22, Little 6-10 6-8 18, Graves 7-12 0-1 16, Anderson 3-8 0-0 7, Somerfield 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 7-18 1-3 15, Bond 2-3 1-1 6, Telesford 1-2 2-2 4, Dodd 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-0 0-0 0, Rotzoll 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime: OAK 45, NDSU 29. Total fouls: NDSU 18, OAK 18. Fouled Out: Spencer. 3-point field goals: NDSU 8-21 (S. Jacobson 2-6, Childers 0-4, Thunstedt 5-10, Goodhope, 1-1), OAK 7-21 (Gleason 2-5, Graves 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Jones 0-6, Bond 1-1, Dodd 1-4). Rebounds: NDSU 40 (Jones 12, Spier 5), OAK 48 (Little 13, Somerfield 9). Assists: NDSU 16 (Jacobson 5), OAK 13 (Graves 4, Gleason 3). Turnovers: NDSU 12, OAK 14. A: 783.