Concordia falls to Valley City State

Greta Walsh recorded 11 points and three steals in the loss for Concordia.

With the loss, the Cobbers fall to 3-6 overall.

Concordia (3-6): Walsh 3-9 5-5 11, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Haiby 3-5 1-1 8, Amundson 0-3 0-0 0, Forness 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Rahman 0-4 2-2 2, Duckstad 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Janushka 3-7 4-7 10, Wolhowe 3-9 4-4 12, Simmons 1-1 1-2 3.

VCST (10-3): Bass 2-3 1-2 5, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Henningsgard 3-9 0-0 9, Lennon 6-10 5-5 19, Schlecht 1-2 1-2 4, Vandal 5-10 3-5 13, Connor 2-6 0-0 4, Schwanke 0-2 0-1 0, Williams 5-11 0-0 11.

Halftime: VCST 37, CC 27. Total fouls: CC 18, VCST 19. 3-point field goals: CC 3-12 (Walsh 0-1, Haiby 1-3, Amundson 0-2, Rahman 0-2, Wolhowe 2-4), VCST 7-19 (Henningsgard 3-5, Lennon 2-3, Schlecht 1-2, Vandal 0-2, Schwanke 0-1, Williams 1-6). Rebounds: CC 28 (Simmons 7, Januschka 5, Amundson 5), VCST 30 (Vandal 7, lennon 5, Bass 5). Assists: CC 5 (Rahman 2), VCST 10 (Bass 4). Turnovers: CC 26, VCST 20.