Is Dozier blockbuster trade in the works?

Dozier dropped off his overnight bag, shook a few hands and exchanged his first face-to-face words with the Twins' new baseball operations duo of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine. Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, had interrupted Dozier's first offseason workout with a 10-minute phone call early last week.

"He was huffing and puffing a little bit," Falvey said. "He was great. I had heard about Brian as a person. He was excited about some things we were doing. He's curious. He wanted to ask questions."

More questions were sure to arise Monday evening, when Dozier and agent Damon Lapa planned to return to the Twins' suite for further discussion of what comes next.

The New York Yankees reportedly joined the list of teams at least kicking the tires on a Dozier trade, but there still didn't seem to be a better potential fit out there than the prospect-laden Los Angeles Dodgers. First, however, the Dodgers had to figure out what to do about free-agent closer Kenley Jansen as well as an overbooked starting rotation.

As for the Twins, they remained mostly in listening mode.

"I don't think they're at the point yet where they can do something like that," a rival executive said of a potential Dozier blockbuster. "They're still wrapping their arms around everything."

The same could be said for Dozier, who made a few stops along broadcast row in the holiday-festooned atrium, signing autographs after spending 10 minutes answering questions from Twin Cities media.

"I find it exciting," Dozier said. "I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and say I don't look at it, I don't pay attention to the rumors, because I do. It's your career. You want to see how other teams value you as well as the Twins."

Signed through 2018 for a team-friendly $15 million total, Dozier's value has never been higher as he comes off a 42-homer breakout season. At 29, he understands why the Twins owe it to themselves to listen to any and all serious offers for their best all-around player, even if he would prefer to stay.

"I do understand the business, how it works," Dozier said. "I get it. (Falvey) would be crazy not to listen just because of the fact of his position and everything. At the same time, the fact is I'm a Twin. I'm a Twin for a reason, and I'd love to remain a Twin."

The former eighth-round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi said he planned to communicate that preference to the Twins' front office in person Monday evening. Neither side sounded very interested in talking about a contract extension at this point, with Falvey saying the time isn't right "to get into any type of contract negotiations with our own players."

Dozier said he and wife Renee "actually love it in Minnesota," but made it clear the Twins' best chance to buy out a few of his free-agent years was in the spring of 2015, when they instead stopped at locking him up through the end of his arbitration cycle.

Despite last month's decisions to cut ties with hitting coach Tom Brunansky and third baseman Trevor Plouffe, two of Dozier's closest friends, the undersized slugger isn't looking for an escape hatch in the wake of a 103-loss nightmare.

"I've been in the trenches the past five years," Dozier said. "It's one of those things where you want to stay for a long period of time in this rebuilding process. I feel like there's a lot of excitement for the coming years and many years to come. I want to be a part of that."

As for the notion that the Twins would be selling high off a career year, Dozier smiled.

"That's kind of been the talk of my entire career, even dating back to college," he said. "That's what fuels me. It's always been a 'fluke.' I love that stuff. Whoever says it, keep saying it. I might hit 50."