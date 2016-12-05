Gophers could take 12-1 record into Big Ten play

While fans surely expected an improved product after such a dismal season, the 2016-17 Gophers have so far outdone themselves. A win Tuesday night over New Jersey Institute of Technology would improve Minnesota's record to 8-1, matching the team's victory total of all of last season in fewer than four weeks' time.

"We (would) cut down the nets," coach Richard Pitino joked.

Although the fourth-year coach was being facetious, matching last season's win total so early in the season is one example of how far and fast this team has come.

What would it really mean to Pitino?

"Nothing," he countered.

Nothing?

"It would mean that last year was not a good year," Pitino said. "The goal is not to top last year. I think it's such a different team. I get your point, but if I were looking at the exact same team from last year, I could say, 'OK, guys, (good job).' But we've got five new players."

The team's influx of talent combined with maturation from their returners has led to the quick turnaround. And the Gophers have done it against decent competition, beating major-conference foes St. John's, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, among others.

Now as the nonconference schedule winds down leading to the start of Big Ten play, it's possible — probable? — the Gophers will take a 12-1 record into their conference opener Dec. 27 at Williams Arena against Michigan State.

With the brunt of their nonconference schedule behind them, the Gophers will be favored in each of their final five games, starting with Tuesday's test at Williams Arena against NJIT (5-4).

"It can change so fast," Pitino cautioned. "You can have a bad week and you go back to hiding again. We're going to enjoy it when we win. There weren't a lot of times (last season) when we got to fly back and be excited on a plane. It's been awhile for that. I want everybody to taste it and feel good about it and move on."

The strong start has some mentioning the NCAA tournament as a goal for these Gophers, a far-flung objective a year ago.

"It just means that we're doing good and doing what we're set on doing, and that's going to the NCAA tournament," guard Dupree McBrayer said of the team's record. "That's all we want to do. That's our team goal, and that's what all of us want."

All five of the Gophers' final nonconference games are at home against lesser opponents. They play NJIT, Georgia Southern, Northern Illinois, LIU Brooklyn, and Arkansas State over the next three weeks.

The last time the Gophers exited their nonconference schedule with just one loss was in 2012-13, Tubby Smith's last season as head coach. Minnesota took a 12-1 record into its Big Ten schedule and won its first three league games before losing four straight. The Gophers finished 21-13, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Even then, Smith was fired after the season, opening the door for Pitino at the U.

While Pitino stressed that his team's top priority is winning these games, this stretch against small-conference teams offers a final chance to get ready for the Big Ten grind.

"It's a real point of emphasis to win the game in front of you — but also to lock in on the skill work as much as you can," Pitino said. "Once you get into Big Ten play, it's survival. It's preparing for the next game and rebounding from last game from a recovery standpoint."

Still, Pitino was quick to point out that last season's squad lost to teams from lesser conferences, cautioning his current team against suffering a similar fate.

"Every game on our schedule is a big game for us," Pitino said. "Maybe last year taught our staff and the guys that were here to appreciate that."