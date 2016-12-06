Search
No travel advisory extended to areas surrounding Fargo

    Area sporting events postponed due to weather

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:46 a.m.
    The following area sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, have been postponed or canceled due to the weather:

    High school boys hockey

    West Fargo at Grafton, postponed

    Devils Lake at Grand Forks Red River, postponed

    High school girls hockey

    Grand Forks Central at West Fargo, postponed

    High school boys basketball

    Fargo North at Devils Lake, postponed

    Grand Forks Central at West Fargo, postponed

    Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton, postponed

    High school girls basketball

    Devils Lake at Fargo North, postponed

    Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton, postponed

    West Fargo at Grand Forks Central, postponed

    Barnes County Tournament at Valley City State will now run Thursday, Friday and Saturday

    High school wrestling

    West Fargo at Frazee, cancelled

