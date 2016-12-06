Area sporting events postponed due to weather
The following area sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, have been postponed or canceled due to the weather:
High school boys hockey
West Fargo at Grafton, postponed
Devils Lake at Grand Forks Red River, postponed
High school girls hockey
Grand Forks Central at West Fargo, postponed
High school boys basketball
Fargo North at Devils Lake, postponed
Grand Forks Central at West Fargo, postponed
Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton, postponed
High school girls basketball
Devils Lake at Fargo North, postponed
Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton, postponed
West Fargo at Grand Forks Central, postponed
Barnes County Tournament at Valley City State will now run Thursday, Friday and Saturday
High school wrestling
West Fargo at Frazee, cancelled