Yankees to retire Jeter's No. 2 on Mother's Day

Jeter's No. 2 is the 21st number to be retired by the Yankees, and Jeter himself is the 22nd player to receive the honor—No. 8 was retired twice for Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey on Old-Timers' Day in 1972.

Before Jeter, the trio of Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte were the last players to have their numbers retired in 2015. Jeter retired after playing a franchise-record 20 seasons with New York after the 2014 season.

The 14-time All-Star is the Yankees' all-time leader in hits (3,465), singles (2,595) games played (2,747), doubles (544), stolen bases (358), at-bats (11,195) and hit-by-pitches (170).

Jeter's hit total ranks sixth in major league history, and he boasts a career .310 batting average with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs.