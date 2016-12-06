Yankees to retire Jeter's No. 2 on Mother's Day

Search
    By The Sports Xchange Today at 9:58 a.m.
    Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter leaves the field following a ceremony for the reunion of the 1996 World Series Championship Team prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that they will retire the number of former shortstop Derek Jeter and unveil his plaque in the team's storied Monument Park in a pregame ceremony on Mother's Day, May 14, 2017.

    Jeter's No. 2 is the 21st number to be retired by the Yankees, and Jeter himself is the 22nd player to receive the honor—No. 8 was retired twice for Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey on Old-Timers' Day in 1972.

    Before Jeter, the trio of Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte were the last players to have their numbers retired in 2015. Jeter retired after playing a franchise-record 20 seasons with New York after the 2014 season.

    The 14-time All-Star is the Yankees' all-time leader in hits (3,465), singles (2,595) games played (2,747), doubles (544), stolen bases (358), at-bats (11,195) and hit-by-pitches (170).

    Jeter's hit total ranks sixth in major league history, and he boasts a career .310 batting average with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs.

