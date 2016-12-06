The NCAA, through a memo to the NDSU athletic department dated Dec. 5 that clarified its stance from prior action, outlined a new policy in one paragraph that essentially banned NDSU from using its “Thunderstruck” team entrance video. It’s a one-minute video presentation that precedes the Bison coming onto the field prior to the start of home games in the Fargodome.

Justin Swanson, NDSU’s assistant director of athletics for marketing and fan engagement, said his department became aware of the NCAA’s stance on videoboard content last Saturday morning before the second-round playoff game against the University of San Diego. He said NDSU athletics convinced the NCAA site representative that it needed more time to adjust its game day routine and was allowed a one-game reprieve.

Swanson said NDSU will still be allowed to play the audio and air the live footage of the team coming out of the locker room on the Fargodome video boards. The team’s “tunnel walk” from the locker room to Gate City Bank Field will still be allowed.

“We’re trying to decide what to do,” Swanson said. “We’re trying to get creative here.”

The lights-out entrance that is accompanied with the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck” has become a cherished game day staple for Bison fans over the years. It began over a decade ago in the early years of Craig Bohl’s tenure as the head coach.

“It’s been tremendously negative,” Swanson said of the feedback. “I think everyone is disappointed, from the coaches to the staff to the fans. It’s part of game day, it’s not disruptive or demeaning to anyone. To take that away is a head scratcher.”

Attempts to reach two NCAA staff members were not immediately successful.

The change in policy, in the information that Swanson said he was able to gather, came from the NCAA Championships and Alliances, which is in charge of the NCAA championships like the FCS playoffs. Swanson didn’t know why the change was made.

Specifically, the NCAA memo dictated all videoboard content should only be the content provided by Van Wagener Sports and Entertainment and the NCAA.

“Host institutions should not be using their normal regular-season videoboard content (including team introduction videos, etc.),” read the memo, sent from Randy Buhr of the Championships and Alliances operations.

An email was sent from The Forum to Buhr asking for further details.

Mike Kern, the associate commissioner for the Missouri Valley, said Valley commissioner Patty Viverito became aware of the change last Saturday morning when she was in Brookings, S.D., for the Villanova at SDSU second-round game.

“We really don’t know when it was decided, or when it happened,” Kern said. “But we’re obviously disappointed that it appears to have been communicated late. I’ve been to games at Montana, too, and what they do there is special for the subdivision, like what happens at the Fargodome. We certainly respect how the NCAA arrived at its decision, but hope we can provide input so it returns to the way it was.”

FCS playoffs

No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 11:05 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ESPN Radio: 107.9-FM