Colorado Heisman winner, former Bears RB Salaam dead at 42

Salaam's death is being investigated as a possible suicide, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting, citing a source.

"The Buff Family has lost an outstanding young man and a great Buff today," athletic director Rick George told the school's website. "We are heartbroken for Rashaan and his family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time."

The Bears also acknowledged Salaam, writing on their official Twitter account that "Our thoughts are with his family."

Salaam won the Heisman Trophy in 1994, beating out Warren Sapp and Steve McNair and winning by a landslide margin of 842 points. He also won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back by rushing for school records of 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead Colorado to an 11-1 mark.

"He was very coachable," Bill McCartney, Salaam's coach at Colorado, said in a statement released by the university. "He had a happy heart. I loved being around him. He didn't take himself too seriously, and he always credited those around him, especially his offensive line. What I liked about him is that he had a sparkle in his eye. He was upbeat and positive."

Salaam was selected with the 21st overall pick of the 1995 NFL draft by Chicago and rolled up 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season.

Salaam's NFL career took a nosedive after his impressive first season, with the running back admitting that marijuana played a role.

Salaam broke his leg during the 1997 season and entered a rehabilitation program the following year, but Salaam remained out of football until signing as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders in 1999.

Salaam's stay with the Raiders was short, but he latched on with the Cleveland Browns and played two games before briefly playing with the XFL's Memphis Maniax in 2001.

A failed attempt to return to the NFL prompted Salaam to sign with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2004, but a suspension effectively ended his professional career.

Salaam rushed for 1,684 yards in 33 NFL games.

Prior to landing at Colorado, Salaam played eight-man football for La Jolla Country Day School in suburban San Diego, and McCartney and the Buffaloes prevailed in recruiting to gain his services.