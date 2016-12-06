Kolpack: NCAA wants total control? Then bring in own PA guy
To try and decipher why the NCAA decided pregame intro videos were not suitable for Division I FCS playoff games, or perhaps any playoff football game for that matter, is a bit perplexing. Mainly because they have very little to do with the actual game itself. It’s a minute or two of the team coming out of its locker room and onto the field and for the most part, the players are oblivious to any video anyway since they’re in the locker room.
Here is today’s story posted on www.inforum.com.
I asked NDSU defensive end Greg Menard what he thought of all the social media buzz about the NCAA and he wondered what I was talking about. “No I have not, what’s that about?” he said.
The Bison players have much more on their minds, obviously, than a videoboard policy. I reached out to two folks from the NCAA who work with the Championship and Alliance division and have yet to hear back, but I could only guess it’s a control thing, controlling the message of their championships and not giving the host the leeway to do whatever they want. If that’s the case, I think they’re barking up the wrong tree. If the NCAA is worried about a neutral environment without the potential to disrupt a visiting team, then it should probably turn its attention to the public address announcer position.
You can read the full blog post here.