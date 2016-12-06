Instead, a matchup against New Jersey Institute of Technology, the Gophers' opponent with the nation's worst RPI ranking, turned into a nail-biter before the U finally pulled away for a 74-68 win at a quiet Williams Arena.

On one hand, the Gophers earned a second straight close victory, improved to 8-1 and matched their win total from all of last season.

On the other, a matchup with NJIT, an 18-point underdog, shouldn't have yielded a close game.

But the same Gophers that beat Arkansas by 14 points struggled against the team that was supposed to be their easiest foe yet.

After the Gophers built an early lead, coach Richard Pitino quickly went to his bench, perhaps anticipating a blowout, and the lead eroded. Thirteen lead changes followed as the Gophers struggled to find a rhythm offensively.

Nights like Saturday, when the Gophers beat Vanderbilt at a neutral site, offer hope that the team might somehow rebound from the worst season in program history to NCAA tournament contenders in a single year.

And then nights like Tuesday indicate that even with their influx of talent, the Gophers still have a ways to go before competing with the Big Ten's best.

Off the bench, Akeem Springs, one of five newcomers to the team, provided a spark and a team-high 19 points. He and Nate Mason, who contributed 18 points, were about the only Gophers who excelled.

Minnesota didn't pull away until the waning minutes of the second half. A 7-0 run started with seven minutes remaining helped erase a deficit and an 8-0 run with less than three minutes remaining sealed the win.