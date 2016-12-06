Zimmer says players don't need to blame officials

Zimmer returned to practice Tuesday with a patch over his right eye. He was not made available to reporters but spoke to KFXN-FM.

"What's beating us isn't the officials," Zimmer told the station. "What's beating us is our undisciplined nature that we have with this football team at this particular point in time."

Zimmer was referring to players — in particular defensive end Brian Robison — criticizing the officiating afterward. His biggest complaint? A no-call on a blow to the head absorbed by quarterback Sam Bradford on the final play, an incompletion on a two-point attempt that could have tied the score.

Zimmer pointed to a number of penalties that hurt the Vikings, as well as Adam Thielen's fumble on a fourth-quarter punt return. The coach said Thursday's setback and two close losses to Detroit have been troubling.

"In reality, we beat ourselves in all those games," Zimmer said told KFXN. "That's a reflection on me and on this football team and, quite frankly, I don't like it."

The Vikings are two games behind Detroit (8-4) in the NFC North, with the Lions holding the tiebreaker and sweeping the season series. They are a game behind in the race for the second and final wild-card spot in the NFC, and are not in good position with tiebreakers.

Peterson's status remains uncertain

Mike Zimmer has returned, but there's still no word on whether Adrian Peterson will be back.

In Zimmer's radio interview Tuesday, he was asked whether Peterson, out since suffering a torn meniscus in his right left knee Sept. 18 against Green Bay and undergoing surgery Sept. 22, might return this season.

"I have no idea," Zimmer told KFXN. "I don't know if he's coming back or if he's thinking about coming back.''

Peterson was seen running sprints on the side during a Nov. 28 practice, increasing hopes he could return this season. If the Vikings were to designate him to come off injured reserve, they would have 21 days to activate him or shelve him for the season. A source close to Peterson did not know of any discussions that have been had regarding a possible return to practice.

The Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing with an average of 72.4 yards per game and last with an average per carry of 3.0 yards. In the past two games, though, Minnesota has averaged 84.5 yards and 4.8 per attempt.

"We're just working hard,'' said running back Jerick McKinnon. "Coach Zim challenges us every week. It's all about 11 people as a collective group getting it going.''

Smith sits out practice

Vikings Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith sat out practice Tuesday because of an apparent left ankle injury.

Smith played in a 17-15 loss to Dallas on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium but left after the game on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot. He had been bothered in recent weeks by an ankle injury.

Also not practicing Tuesday were defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and linebacker Edmond Robinson (undisclosed injury). Returning after sitting out against the Cowboys were center Joe Berger (concussion) and cornerbacks Marcus Sherels (rib) and Mackensie Alexander (groin).

The Vikings (6-6), who play Sunday at Jacksonville, are not required to put out an injury report this week until after Wednesday's practice.

Smith, a five-year veteran, hasn't missed any games this season because of injury. He was asked after the loss to the Cowboys whether he had aggravated his ankle injury.

"I don't know,'' he said. "I can't feel a lot.''