Metro high school wrestling preview capsules

Key returners: Jack Fuchs, So.; Matthew Pollock (state qualifier), Fr.; Jacob Arends, Jr.

Coach's comments: "We return a lot of starters on this year's team. Many of our guys have multiple years of varsity experience. They have went to many offseason camps and clinics. I'm very excited to watch them compete and continue to improve throughout the season. We're young and have no seniors on this year's squad. We have increased participation numbers in our younger grades and have lots of talented wrestlers coming up through the ranks. This team will heavily compete with any team within our section."

Moorhead

Coach: Skip Toops (sixth year)

Last season: 14-11

Who's gone: Two-time state qualifiers Wyatt Hanson, Joseph Grove and Brody Jerome.

Key returners: Samuel Grove (finished second at 195 pounds last season), Sr.; Jack Lien, Sr.; Riley Schock, So.

Coach's comments: "We return a solid group of wrestlers led by senior captains Samuel Grove, Jack Lien and Justin Monroe. Led by the example they set, the attitude and work ethic of our team this year is great. If we continue to work hard, stay focused and improve every day I expect our team and individuals to improve upon our finishes from last year."

Fargo Davies

Coach: Keenan Spiess (sixth year)

Last season: 10-6, 7-2 in East Region, lost in state quarterfinals

Who's gone: Bryce Burnside, Jacob West, Colton Rohrich, Riley Gira and Joe Schwab.

Key returners: Jaden Mairs, So.; Alex Skaare, Sr.; Keenan Morris, Sr.; Brody Mohr, So.; Kolby Johnson, Sr.; Haley Rohrich, So.; Andre Baguma, Jr.; David Fry, Jr.; Richard Dralu, Sr.; Ty Weber, Fr.; Alex York, Sr.

Coach's comments: "I'm hoping we can have the most state placers we've ever had. I think that's been seven. We're hoping to top that and have the best season that we've had here at Davies. We have a team that can do that if we reach our potential. We've made it to the state every year, but lost in the quarterfinals every year, so we have to get over that hump."

Fargo North

Coach: Graelin Garlington (third year)

Last season: six state qualifiers

Who's gone: Dylan Kuchera, Tin Ygun, Josh Renville, Matt Meier.

Key returners: Kellan Kliner, So.; Preston James, So.; Ethan Aguilar, So.; Chase Hansen, eighth grader; Ethan Kuchera, Jr.

Coach's comments: "I feel like we've improved so much from last season to this season already. At our first two dual meet they went out there and had fire and aggression. They never quit and they all wrestled hard. My outlook for this season is I think we're going to have state placers this year. We're all on the same wavelength. These kids want it this year. I see us doing pretty well this year. I'm not saying we're going to be top-five at state yet, but it's attainable soon."

Fargo South

Coach: Harvey Kruckenberg (fifth year)

Last season: 6-13

Who's gone: State placers Jonathan Fraase, Rashidi Kikopa, Augustus Siaway and Alphonso Gowah.

Key returners: Nathan Fraase, Sr.; Ashise Gurung, So.; Jhovany Juarez, Jr.; Seth Grott, Sr.; Blake Fraase, So.

Coach's comments: "We will have a very young team, losing 10 seniors from last year's team. We will see a lot of improvement as the year progresses, with a lot of freshmen and sophomores seeing varsity for the first time."

West Fargo

Coach: Kevin Fynboh (second year)

Last season: Loss in state quarterfinals to Bismarck Century, five individual state champions.

Who's gone: Jordan Gianakos, Jacob Franek.

Key returners: Jesse Shearer, Sr.; Brandon Metz, Sr.; Chase Teiken, Sr.; Jared Franek, Jr.; Justin Harms, Jr.; Cade Pederson, Soph.

Coach's comments: "They know where the bar is set, and they've set it a little higher. They don't want to see the program go down on their watch. They keep a high standard and keep the other guys to a high standard."

West Fargo Sheyenne

Coach: Lex Lunde (second year)

Last season: Two wrestlers in top eight at state tournament.

Who's gone: Charley Weber

Key returners: Jack Scholl, Jr.

Coach's comments: "In your first year in any program, you're not going to be great. You're going to get beat a lot, but a lot of good comes from taking losses and learning from them, which is something I went through at a young age. It's just important to continue. ... We're excited. Word is spreading around the school that we have a program. We're taking anyone we can. If you want to try it, we're happy to have you here."