NDSU-SDSU Football Showdowns

2011

Date: Oct. 22 regular season

Where: Brookings, S.D.

Score: NDSU 38, SDSU 14

The story: Ryan Smith's 41-yard punt return for a touchdown gives NDSU a 24-7 lead.

The season: NDSU wins first national title with a 14-1 record.

2012

Date: Nov. 10 regular season

Where: Fargodome

Score: NDSU 20, SDSU 17

The story: Sam Ojuri's TD run with 2:39 left gives Bison a 20-10 lead.

Date: Dec. 1 FCS playoffs

Where: Fargodome

Score: NDSU 28, SDSU 3

The story: Bison outgain Jacks 328-217 in total offense. Direct snap to receiver Ryan Smith produces a 32-yard TD run and 14-3 lead in second quarter.

The season: NDSU wins second national title with a 14-1 record.

2013

Date: Sept. 28 regular season

Where: Brookings, S.D.

Score: NDSU 20, SDSU 0

The story: Bison outgain Jacks 371-124 in total offense. Sam Ojuri runs for 113 yards.

The season: NDSU wins third national title with a 15-0 record.

2014

Date: Nov. 1 regular season

Where: Fargodome

Score: NDSU 37, SDSU 17

The story: Bison outscore Jacks 31-7 in second half. John Crockett runs for 152 yards and QB Carson Wentz runs for 100 yards.

Date: Dec. 6 FCS playoffs

Where: Fargodome

Score: NDSU 27, SDSU 24

The story: RJ Urzendowski hauls in a 12-yard TD pass with 54 seconds remaining. Wentz throws for 235 yards, Urzendowski has 109 yards receiving.

The season: NDSU wins fourth national title with a 15-1 record.

2015

Date: Oct. 3 regular season

Where: Brookings, S.D.

Score: NDSU 28, SDSU 7

The story: Bison outgain Jacks 385-238 in total offense. Wentz throws for 183 yards and runs for 54.

The season: NDSU wins fifth national title with a 13-2 record.

2016

Date: Oct. 15 regular season

Where: Fargodome

Score: SDSU 19, NDSU 17

The story: Jacks end a 14-game losing streak to Bison when Jake Wieneke hauls in a 2-yard TD pass with one second remaining.