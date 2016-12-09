Search
    NDSU-SDSU Football Showdowns

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:20 p.m.
    North Dakota State's RJ Urzendowski snares a 12-yard touchdown reception against South Dakota State with 54 seconds left of the 2014 FCS playoff game in the Fargodome to give the Bison a 27-24 win. David Samson / The Forum

    A look at North Dakota State's football games with rival South Dakota State during the Bison's run of five straight national championships:

    2011

    Date: Oct. 22 regular season

    Where: Brookings, S.D.

    Score: NDSU 38, SDSU 14

    The story: Ryan Smith's 41-yard punt return for a touchdown gives NDSU a 24-7 lead.

    The season: NDSU wins first national title with a 14-1 record.

    2012

    Date: Nov. 10 regular season

    Where: Fargodome

    Score: NDSU 20, SDSU 17

    The story: Sam Ojuri's TD run with 2:39 left gives Bison a 20-10 lead.

    Date: Dec. 1 FCS playoffs

    Where: Fargodome

    Score: NDSU 28, SDSU 3

    The story: Bison outgain Jacks 328-217 in total offense. Direct snap to receiver Ryan Smith produces a 32-yard TD run and 14-3 lead in second quarter.

    The season: NDSU wins second national title with a 14-1 record.

    2013

    Date: Sept. 28 regular season

    Where: Brookings, S.D.

    Score: NDSU 20, SDSU 0

    The story: Bison outgain Jacks 371-124 in total offense. Sam Ojuri runs for 113 yards.

    The season: NDSU wins third national title with a 15-0 record.

    2014

    Date: Nov. 1 regular season

    Where: Fargodome

    Score: NDSU 37, SDSU 17

    The story: Bison outscore Jacks 31-7 in second half. John Crockett runs for 152 yards and QB Carson Wentz runs for 100 yards.

    Date: Dec. 6 FCS playoffs

    Where: Fargodome

    Score: NDSU 27, SDSU 24

    The story: RJ Urzendowski hauls in a 12-yard TD pass with 54 seconds remaining. Wentz throws for 235 yards, Urzendowski has 109 yards receiving.

    The season: NDSU wins fourth national title with a 15-1 record.

    2015

    Date: Oct. 3 regular season

    Where: Brookings, S.D.

    Score: NDSU 28, SDSU 7

    The story: Bison outgain Jacks 385-238 in total offense. Wentz throws for 183 yards and runs for 54.

    The season: NDSU wins fifth national title with a 13-2 record.

    2016

    Date: Oct. 15 regular season

    Where: Fargodome

    Score: SDSU 19, NDSU 17

    The story: Jacks end a 14-game losing streak to Bison when Jake Wieneke hauls in a 2-yard TD pass with one second remaining.

