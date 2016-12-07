Search
    NCAA reverses policy on not allowing pregame videos in FCS playoffs

    By Eric Peterson Today at 3:53 p.m.
    The NCAA has decided to allow teams to show their entrance videos for the Division I FCS playoffs.David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO—Upon further review, the NCAA will allow teams to show their normal pregame introductory videos for the remainder of the Division I FCS playoffs.

    Earlier this week, the NCAA sent out a memo that clarified its position of not allowing host teams from showing their normal regular-season videoboard content, including team introduction videos.

    North Dakota State fans have become accustomed to watching their team take the field to an entrance video set to the AC/DC song "Thunderstruck." The video is one minute long and precedes the Bison coming onto the Gate City Bank Field turf at the Fargodome.

    Many fans voiced their displeasure on social media this week after they heard the entrance video wouldn't be played on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the FCS quarterfinals against South Dakota State at the Fargodome.

    If the host team shows its video, the visiting team will also be provided the opportunity to show its standard video, too, according to the NCAA release.

    The NCAA released the following statement Wednesday, Dec. 7:

    "The NCAA desires to have a great atmosphere to create a positive experience for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans in attendance at all rounds of the 2016 NCAA Division I Football Championship. After considerable discussion and feedback from the membership, a determination has been made to allow host institutions the option of showing their normal pregame introductory video the remainder of the championship. If the host institution chooses to show their normal team introduction video, the visiting team will also be provided the opportunity to show their standard video."

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

