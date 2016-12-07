With that extra interest also comes extra doubt. Do you stick with what's been working for you, or do you shake things up? After all, you're the one that knew Tyrell Williams would be a top 15 wide receiver this season.

The problem with the fantasy football boom of the last decade is that there can be information overload late in the season — and yes, I get the irony of telling you this in a column that is adding to the pile. Forecasting individual performances is at its most intricate in 2016, and it may be hard to sort through everything to help add an educated edge to that gut instinct.

To that end, here are a few do's and don't's that I will be following to help steer From Wentz You Came to my league's championship.

— Do use recent trends to make start/sit decisions. Many fantasy hosting websites even have a filter to allow you to view stats from just the players last three-four games. Those numbers are much more indicative of a player's expected output for the next game than an entire season's worth of peaks and valleys.

— Do not use season-long stats to justify roster adds/drops. For instance, Allen Robinson of Jacksonville happens to be available in my league (because I dropped him). Although he has put up a respectable 8.35 fantasy points per game in my format, he has been under that average in two-thirds of his matchups, including the past three. Instead, I'll be banking on the trio of Davante Adams, Jarvis Landry and Mike Wallace to fill his spot at wide receiver, all three of which are trending in the right direction in targets.

— Do continue to use the same criteria for the waiver wire as you have all season. There's a reason you're in the playoffs, right? Unless you are a draft savant, something you've done during the course of the season is what got you in the running for the championship. Stick to those guns.

— Do not ignore a team's record when considering starts/sits. Nobody has clinched a playoff birth yet, but as we advance deeper in the season, some of your key starters might be taking a bit of a breather heading into the real-life playoffs. Teams like New England, Dallas and Seattle could wrap things up in short order, so take caution in weeks 15 and 16 about the top offensive stars on those teams.