Vikings' Zimmer says little about safety Smith's health

"I know Harrison Smith is a pretty tough guy and he plays all the time," Zimmer said. "When he's hurt, he plays. He always plays, so I don't care about reports. I just go by what happens in practice."

Smith missed his second straight practice Wednesday, joining defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd as only Vikings players who did not participate at the Winter Park field house.

Punt returner Marcus Sherels (rib), center Joe Berger (concussion), defensive tackle Tom Johnson (toe), defensive end Everson Griffen (hip) and linebacker Edmond Robinson (hamstring) were limited.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (ankle) were full participants are are expected to play against the Jaguars.

Anthony Harris and Jayron Kearse are in line to replace Smith. Kearse started in place of injured strong safety Andrew Sendejo Oct. 31 at Chicago but was benched after the opening series and split time with Harris in the rest of the 20-10 loss to the Bears.

A source told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday that an MRI determined Smith suffered a grade 3 sprain to his left ankle — a complete tear of the ligament — an injury he originally suffered Nov. 20 against Arizona and aggravated last week against Dallas.

After a 17-15 loss to the Cowboys, he left the locker room on crutches, his left foot in a walking boot. The source said Smith eventually might need surgery. For now, the plan is for doctors to evaluate him on a week-to-week basis.

Bradford thanks Robison

Sam Bradford thanked Vikings defensive end Brian Robison for coming to his defense.

Robison blasted the officials following a 17-15 loss to Dallas on Dec. 1 for not calling a penalty when the Vikings quarterback was hit in the head while throwing an incompletion on a two-point conversation attempt in the final minute.

Robison, who also criticized some other non-calls in the game, said he expected to be fined by the NFL. Bradford said Wednesday he had not seen the quotes by Robison, but was thankful when they were brought to his attention.

"Obviously, you appreciate your teammates when they come to your defense,'' Bradford said. "Obviously, for a guy like that, a leader in this locker room, to come out and say those things, it means a lot to me, and I appreciate him going out and sticking up for me and this offense. But as far as that play, I think as a whole, we've moved past that.''

With Minnesota playing at Jacksonville on Sunday, Bradford has other things to worry about, namely scoring points. The Vikings have scored just 28 points in the past two games combined, and didn't get a touchdown against Dallas until the final minute.

"It was a lot of penalties, self-inflicted wounds, things we did to stop ourselves,'' Bradford said. "We've just got to find a way to eliminate those plays. I felt like there were times where we moved the ball well. We just couldn't finish drives, and I think when we get past the 50-(yard line), when we get down in the red zone, we've got to find a way to come away with touchdowns and not field goals.''

At least the field goals are going in for the Vikings. Kai Forbath, who took over when the erratic Blair Walsh was released on Nov. 15, made all three of his attempts against the Cowboys and is 6 of 6 since joining the Vikings.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer missed the loss to the Cowboys following emergency eye surgery. With Zimmer having returned this week, one of his missions is for the Vikings to more efficient on offense.

"The biggest thing we have to do is eliminate negative plays,'' Zimmer said. "We're not good enough to overcome ourselves."

Zimmer pointed to a number of penalties that hurt the Vikings against Dallas. One was a false start by right Jeremiah Sirles on the last-minute two point conversion.

That pushed the ball back to the Dallas 7 for the attempt. Cowboys defensive tackle Cedric Thornton then hit Bradford in the head when he was throwing, but no flag was thrown.

Hail Mary still irks Bradley

Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley still hasn't gotten over the Hail Mary.

Bradley was 9 years old and growing up in Zumbrota, Minn., when Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach threw the controversial touchdown pass to Drew Pearson that beat the Vikings in a 1975 playoff game. Bradley was then a die-hard Vikings fan.

"The Hail Mary, there's no doubt I remember that," Bradley said Wednesday. "That call still irks me."

On Sunday in Jacksonville, Bradley will face Minnesota for the first time in his four years as an NFL head coach.

"Growing up in Southern Minnesota, I loved the Vikings," he said. "I got a chance to watch them practice in Mankato, and it was back (in the 1970s) with Chuck Foreman, Fran Tarkenton and all the teams there, and the Purple People Eaters. I can remember being so involved, and like a typical fan, you cried when they lost big games."

Bradley said another difficult defeat came when the Vikings fell in overtime to Atlanta in the 1998 NFC championship game. He was 32 and defensive coordinator at North Dakota State, eight years away from entering the NFL as an assistant.

"I know you should remember the wins, but it's sometimes those losses are the ones that stick with you even more," Bradley said.

Greenway honored

For the fourth time, and third year in a row, linebacker Chad Greenway has been named the Vikings Community Man of the Year.

He becomes eligible for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, scheduled to be announced Feb. 4, the night before the Super Bowl in Houston. The NFL announced Wednesday each team's nominee for the award.

Greenway is expected to retire after this season, his 11th in the NFL. His "Lead The Way" foundation has raised more than $1.5 million for chronically and critically ill children and their families throughout the Upper Midwest.

Greenway and his wife, Jenni, broke ground in September on a $75,000 handicap accessible playground facility at the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Twin Cities.

Among the other team nominees is Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a Minneapolis native.

