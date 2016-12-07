Walsh nets career high to help Cobbers snap losing streak

"I was kind of nervous ... but I had trust in my teammates and they did what needed to be done," Walsh said.

Walsh scored a career-high 28 points and the Cobbers held off a late rally to earn an 85-78 victory against St. Catherine on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's basketball at Memorial Auditorium.

"What I love the most about the way she played is she played within herself," Cobbers head coach Jessica Rahman said of her senior guard. "She hit some big shots. She got on a roll."

The Cobbers (4-6, 1-2 MIAC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Concordia last played a home game on Nov. 22 prior to Wednesday.

"You get a little road weary after a while," Rahman said. "It was nice to be home on a day when it was cold and yucky outside. ... We needed to fight through this one."

The Cobbers built a 75-60 lead after sophomore Grace Wolhowe sank two free throws with 4:12 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats countered with the next nine points to surge back into the game, using full-court pressure to cause turnovers and disrupt the Concordia offense.

Walsh fouled out with 1:50 remaining and St. Catherine cut the Cobbers lead to 81-78 after junior guard Audra Clark made two foul shots with 55 seconds remaining.

"They set us back a few points, but we didn't let it turn the game around," said Walsh, who was 10-for-18 from the field.

Wolhowe drained 4 of 4 free throws in the final 11 seconds to help secure the victory. The 5-foot-8 guard made two free throws to give the Cobbers an 85-78 lead with one second remaining.

"We found a way," Rahman said.

Cobbers sophomore Lincoln Haiby finished with a career-high 17 points, shooting 4-for-5 from the field. The 5-foot-8 forward had a key offensive rebound late in the fourth quarter, drawing a foul as she went back up for a shot. Haiby sank both free throws to give the Cobbers an 81-75 lead with 1:23 to play.

"That put us in a good spot," Rahman said.

Walsh scored 15 points of the game-high total in the first half to help the Cobbers build an 8-point halftime lead. She netted 10 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers that sparked a 10-3 run. Cobbers freshman guard Lexi Nelson capped that surge with a 3-pointer that gave her team a 38-25 lead with 2 minutes, 33 second to play in the second quarter. That was Concordia's largest lead in the first half. The Cobbers had a 38-30 halftime lead.

"We've been away for awhile and it feels good to come back and get a good win," Walsh said.

St. Catherine 12 30 52 78

Concordia 18 38 61 85

ST. CATHERINE (5-3, 1-2 MIAC): Lee 3-7 0-0 8, Jennings 2-8 1-4 5, M. Clark 2-4 0-0 4, A. Clark 6-12 8-9 21, Garcia 3-5 1-2 9, Skawrek 1-2 0-0 3, Cambrice 4-8 3-4 11, Holt 4-13 8-11 17. Totals 25-59 21-30 78.

CONCORDIA (4-6, 1-2): Amundson 3-6 2-2 8, Januschka 1-4 2-2 4, Walsh 10-18 4-6 28, Rahman 3-6 0-0 9, Wolhowe 1-5 8-8 10, Nelson 2-2 0-0 5, Haiby 5-6 4-5 17, Ramberg 0-1 0-0 0, Duckstad 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-51 20-23 85.

3-point goals: SCU 7-21 (Lee 2-3, M. Clark 0-2, A. Clark 1-3, Garcia 2-4, Skawrek 1-1, Cambrice 0-1, Holt 1-7). Total fouls: SCU 22, CC 26. Fouled out: Lee, Walsh. Rebounds: SCU 31 (Garcia 5, Holt 5), CC 39 (Amundson 8). Assists: SCU 2 (M. Clark, Holt), CC 11 (Januschka 4). Steals: SCU 15 (A. Clark 4), CC 4 (four players with 1).Turnovers: SCU 12, CC 24.