Werner's 30 points not enough in NDSU's 74-56 loss to UND

The University of North Dakota took control from the get-go—and never let go—to take a 74-56 victory at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex. It was UND's first victory in Fargo since the Division I series resumed and the first one overall since a 97-92 win in overtime in 2003, when both were Division II schools.

The Fighting Hawks were better shooters than the home team in its new arena. The Bison were just 1 of 20 of 3-point range, 7 of 16 from the free throw line and couldn't get a run of points going of any kind. The cold front that hit the state this week bypassed Grand Forks and went straight to the Bison players.

"Anything I tell you will be an excuse," said Bison head coach Dave Richman. "No matter what, we have to get back in the gym—1 of 20 and 7 of 16 are not going to win you any games."

Starting guards Paul Miller and Khy Kabellis, for instance, were a combined 1 of 18 from the field. Miller, the team's leading scorer, was held scoreless going 0 of 8 from the field. NDSU had just five assists for the game and Kabellis, the point guard, had five turnovers against two assists.

Not much was working.

UND's leading scorer, guard Quinton Hooker, also struggled at 1 of 10 from the field. But the Fighting Hawks had much more around him, especially with a career-high 24 points from guard Geno Crandall.

"It's disappointing it came on our home floor," Werner said. "We take a lot of pride in protecting this court."

It was not a smooth first 20 minutes for the Bison and it never did change much. Miller, the team's leading scorer, went to the bench with two fouls and an 0-for-2 shooting start with 10:47 left in the first half. The Bison trailed 25-11 at that point.

"We just defended and that was the difference in the game," said UND head coach Brian Jones.

NDSU did cut it to 10 at halftime, but that looked to be a chore and the first 20 minutes ended with 36 percent shooting including 0 of 8 from the 3-point line. UND led 33-23.

"The first nine minutes we had lower energy and that set the tone," Werner said.

The Fighting Hawks, meanwhile, got on the back of Crandall, who's 6 of 9 shooting effort was a big reason for the big early lead. About the only Bison player to show up was Werner, who almost had a double-double in the first half alone.

UND maintained control in the second half, with the biggest stretch consisting of a quick run of seven straight points midway through. With the Bison threatening to creep back into it, Crandall hit two free throws and a bucket and Corey Baldwin followed with a 3-pointer and it was 52-38.

It prevented the Scheels Center crowd of 5,022 from making any kind of a difference.

"That was the thing, the crowd wanted to get into it," Richman said. "We would cut it to five or seven, had a couple of opportunities, but we just couldn't get over the hump."

UND (5-2): Avants 4-4 1-1 9, Bernstine 5-6 2-2 12, Crandall 8-17 5-5 24, Baldwin 4-9 2-3 13, Hooker 1-10 2-2 4, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Shanks 3-6 2-2 8, Walter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-59 14-15 74.

NDSU (6-4): Jacobson 3-8 0-2 7, Werner 12-13 6-9 30, P. Miller 0-8 0-0 0, Dupree 3-8 1-3 7, Kabellis 1-10 0-0 2, Geu 2-4 0-0 4, Ward 3-6 0-0 6, Eliason 0-0 0-2 0, D. Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-58 7-16 56.

Halftime: UND 33, NDSU 23. Total fouls: UND 18, NDSU 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: UND 35 (Bernstine 6); NDSU 37 (Werner 13). 3-point goals: UND 6-18 (Crandall 3-5, Baldwin 3-5, Hooker 0-5, Brown 0-2); NDSU 1-20 (Jacobson 1-5, P. Miller 0-4, Dupree 0-2, Kabellis 0-4, Samuelson 0-1, Ward 0-3, Geu 0-1). Assists: UND 14 (Hooker 9); NDSU 5 (Kabellis 2). Turnovers: UND 11 (Hooker 3): NDSU 13 (Kabellis 5). A-5022.