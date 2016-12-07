Crandall everywhere for Fighting Hawks in win over NDSU

UND entered having lost 71-42, 72-52 and 81-55 in its last three trips to Fargo. On Wednesday, they didn't trail after the opening basket and returned the favor for those blowouts. Crandall wouldn't let the Fighting Hawks trail.

Early on, Crandall let the crowd know it wasn't home, but it was his house, as he was doing some trash talking with the NDSU student section.

"I like to talk. It's better to not do it to people on the court because you can get in trouble for that," Crandall said. "It's a love-hate thing for us. Hate is a strong word. It's a dislike thing for us. It's always fun to play in a game like that where you know there's more on the line."

UND opened the game on a 25-11 run, with Crandall scoring 13 of the first 25 points for the Fighting Hawks. Crandall capped the run making NDSU pay for back-to-back turnovers. He hit a layup and was fouled on a 3-point play and then hit a floater on a fastbreak to push the lead to 14.

Crandall finished the half with 15 points, as UND took a 33-23 lead into the break.

"He made some tough pull-up shots and that got him going and he started distributing the ball," NDSU forward A.J. Jacobson said.

After NDSU cut the UND lead to 39-34 on a Dexter Werner layup eight minutes into the second half, there was Crandall to bury a 3-pointer and steal momentum back. NDSU cut the lead to six at 44-38, but there was Crandall again, forcing a foul, sinking two free throws, and cashing in on an NDSU turnover for a layup on the ensuing Bison possession.

"He just keeps getting better and better," UND coach Brian Jones said. "He's a special player. He sets the tone because he's our playmaker, he's our ball handler."

Crandall finished with a team-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and three steals. UND needed every bit of Crandall, as its leading scorer, Quinton Hooker, was held scoreless until hitting two free throws with 2:06 left in the game.

"It gives us confidence. Sometimes you can become a little reliant on Quinton," Crandall said. "It shows us that when he's not able to get it going that we have guys that can step up."

The UND lead was 14 points with 2:48 to go and the game seemingly in hand. Crandall was cramping up, but still able to force one of NDSU's 13 turnovers and force a fast break to put UND at the free-throw line. He never stopped playing.

"What doesn't get enough attention is his defense, being able to sniff plays out," Jones said. "He's continuing to get better. With him and 'Q' together, it's a heck of a 1-2 punch."