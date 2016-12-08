Search
    Metro high school boys swimming preview capsules

    By Chris Murphy Today at 9:53 a.m.
    Jacob Nygaard of West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 2
    West Fargo Sheyenne's Zack Bueling David Samson / The Forum2 / 2

    Moorhead

    Coach: Anneliesse Bruns (third year)

    Last season: Sixth in Class 2A, Section 8

    Who's gone: Kyle Johnson, Anthony Johnson and Zach Evenson.

    Key returners: Alex Dougherty, Sr., backstroke and sprinter; Adam Altendorf, Sr., mid and distance freestyle; Brian Hoffman, Sr., diver.

    Coach's comments: "The seniors that graduated out last year leave a significant hole in our team. I am excited to see the athletes who choose to step up and fill the gap and also lead the team even higher. We have a strong senior class with some talented underclassmen as well. Looking forward to a great season."

    Fargo Davies

    Coach: Jennifer Johnson (sixth year)

    Last season: 11-5, third in the EDC, sixth at state and individual state champion Max Lingle.

    Who's gone: Max Lingle, Bobby Poynter and Graham Zola.

    Key returners: Casey Diers, Sr.; Neelay Patel, Sr.; Danny Poynter, Jr.; Tanner Devier, Jr.; Hunter Scheel, Sr.

    Coach's comments: "This year we are looking to see guys who will step up and compete and fill some of the positions that were lost to guys graduating. It is a positive and a negative for us. We will miss those athletes, but it helps to drive improvement from others."

    Fargo South

    Coach: Pat Anderson (eighth year)

    Last season: second in the state, first in the EDC

    Who's gone: Connor Bjellum, Andrew Hollingsworth, Sam Magnotto and Brady Spiering.

    Key returners: Josh Olson, Sr.; Luke Bergstrom, Jr.; Max Sassi, Jr.; Alex Sassi, Sr.; Andy Stinar, So.; Connor Johnson, Fr.; Anthony Hollingsworth, Fr.

    Coach's comments: "We're pretty thin this year, losing some of those guys and not having guys that are ready to fill in those shoes. We hope to train well and go and defend our EDC title and see what we can do with the smaller numbers this year. We're kind of rebuilding."

    Fargo North

    Coach: Richard Fisher (27th year)

    Last season: second in the EDC, fourth at state

    Who's gone: Josh Court, Michael Footitt, Brooks Kenney, Connor Liudahl, Alex Meier and Michael Sullivan.

    Key returners: Martin Altenburg, Sr.; Ian Berg, Sr. ; Gabe Crommett, Sr.; Mitchell Dahl, Sr.; David Dowdell, Sr.; Coghlan Fisher, Sr.; Delton Gabel, Sr.; Shaun Mengelkoch, Sr.; Ben Swenson, Sr.

    Coach's comments: "We seem to be a nice group. I have confidence that we will have fun, work hard and be a competitive team. There are a lot of teams in the region and the state that are very good, so it should be an exciting season."

    West Fargo

    Coach: Marsha Dahl (27th year)

    Last season: 10th at state meet

    Who's gone: Mason Kuhn and Jarrett Lardy.

    Key returners: Samuel Anderson, Sr.; James Doyel, Sr.; John Emerson,

    Sr.; Jacob Nygaard, Sr.

    Coach's comment: "I think we might surprise a few people. We want to

    come out of our shell and explode and show people we're more than just

    a little team."

    West Fargo Sheyenne

    Coach: Erich Richardson (third year)

    Last year's finish: Fourth in Eastern Dakota Conference, seventh at state meet

    Who's gone: Cole Weisz

    Key returners: Dillon Stangeland, Sr.; Zack Bueling, Jr.; Jacob Smith, Jr.

    Coach's comment: "The talent is there in the older kids. They're all

    skilled swimmers. They're all point scorers pretty much. That makes a

    difference when you have the depth of speed going into meets."

