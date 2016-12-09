He started five games as a sophomore in a so-so season. It wasn't noticeable in part because NDSU had a senior defensive end that year named Kyle Emanuel who was so dominant that he won the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the best defensive player in the FCS. But when Emanuel left for the NFL after his senior year, it was Ambrosius' turn to be the difference maker along with Greg Menard.

It wasn't happening.

And the coaches were taking notice. Specifically, Ambrosius said, head coach Chris Klieman and defensive end coach Jamar Cain applied the heat.

"They were like, you're just an OK player right now," Ambrosius said. "You're not excelling, you're not doing anything that's spectacular on the field and we really need you to step up if we're going to make this (playoff) run."

Ambrosius had always taken a liking to Cain, his position coach. The only son of David and Diana Ambrosius growing up in DePere, Wis., he viewed Cain more like a family member than a coach.

"I'm an only child and coach Cain is kind of like a brother figure to me," Ambrosius said.

So Ambrosius took his effort to another level. He came in early to watch film. He stayed after practice to work on technique. He met more often with the coaches.

"I really had to look myself in the mirror," he said. "I wasn't doing what I needed to do. Greg was carrying all the weight and I needed to do something. I felt like I was letting down my team, the coaches and the Bison family in general and I really wanted to turn that around."

Mission accomplished, Cain said, also noting it wasn't so much of a top-down approach that the coaching staff took. It's not the way Cain operates.

"When it comes to coaching, I think sometimes people always like to think coaches are 'up here' and the players are 'down here,'" Cain said. "I always look at it as an equal level. I need him as much as he needs me so I want to build a relationship first."

If Cain is like the older brother figure, then Emanuel was more like the middle brother figure in that 2015 breakout season. Emanuel was in his rookie year with the San Diego Chargers, but didn't hesitate to keep in touch with Ambrosius and provide whatever support he could from the West Coast.

On one particular weekend, with the Chargers in a bye week, Emanuel flew to Fargo and then hopped on the Bison charter to Youngstown State. He offered a couple tidbits of advice for Ambrosius in the second half and the defense held serve for a key road win.

It was around that time when Ambrosius was ditching his disappearing act. He had four solo tackles in the Youngstown game and followed with an interception against Missouri State. He had four tackles and a quarterback sack in the quarterfinal playoff win against Northern Iowa and two quarterback sacks in the semifinal victory over Richmond.

His senior year has been solid with 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for lost yardage, 5 quarterback sacks, 3 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In reality, and if he had to do it over again, this would only be Ambrosius' junior season. He had his redshirt pulled prior to the seventh game of the 2013 season when defensive end Jeremy Gordon suffered a knee injury. At the time, the Bison had three solid regulars at the position in Emanuel, Cole Jirik and Mike Hardie.

Ambrosius hardly played, maybe six snaps a game he figures, and did not play on any special teams.

"Yeah, I regret it every day," he said. "I didn't think my redshirt should have been pulled. My biggest regret is I don't have that extra year to showcase what I can do and help out the team even more and maybe make another run."

He was 237 pounds as a freshman. He's 250 now with still room to get stronger, he said. He looks at what redshirting did for Emanuel and wishes he could have done the same thing.

Yet, playing as a true freshman has been a bonding mechanism in a sense with Ambrosius, running back Chase Morlock and linebackers Pierre Gee-Tucker and Nick DeLuca. All had their redshirts pulled in 2013.

DeLuca, however, will come back next year pending the expected approval of a medical hardship.

"I mean, Kyle really excelled from that fourth year to his fifth year," Ambrosius said. "That fifth year helps with a lot of things but I'm not going to be able to get it."

On the flipside, it's made this playoff run all the better. The Bison host South Dakota State Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals and Ambrosius said he's not missing a minute of any of it, whether it be all week in practice or the game day experience.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every moment," he said. "I'm not trying to look too far ahead or too far in the past. I'm not trying to focus on the what the future has for me. I'm just trying to enjoy the little things in life right now."