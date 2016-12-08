Search
    World of Outlaws coming to Red River Valley Speedway

    By Chris Murphy Today at 10:56 a.m.
    Chris Shirek of Thompson, N.D. takes a lap in front of a full grandstand during the World of Outlaws event at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D. on Saturday, June 16, 2012. Carrie Snyder / The Forum

    WEST FARGO.—Red River Valley Speedway announced Thursday, Dec. 8, the return of the World of Outlaws in 2017 for the first time since 2012. A deal will bring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series to the speedway on June 17.

    "The race fans will see a fantastic show, I believe," said RRVS chief operations officer and competition director Nick Skalicky in a press release. "It's pretty exciting. The World of Outlaws have a long history with Red River Valley and we are happy we can keep that going."

    In 2015, the Red River Valley Fair Association reached a three-year agreement with JS Bitker LLC to hold races in 2016 after racing had stopped in 2012. June 17 will be nearly five years to the day since the World of Outlaws last appeared at RRVS when Joey Saldana, of Brownsburg, Ind., set the track record with a time of 12.566 seconds during time trials, averaging 107.4 miles per hour.

    "I'm looking forward to seeing what the drivers think of the track. We've made some changes to turn four over the offseason," Skalicky said. "I'm interested to see what kind of crowd we get, too. The Outlaws always bring a lot of people, so I think it's going to be a pretty big night."

    This will be the 31st appearance at the West Fargo dirt track, dating back to 1981, but just the second appearance in the last eight years.

    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
