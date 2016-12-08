It wasn't that great the following week, either, with 197 against Western Illinois. But since the Bison left Macomb, Ill., something clicked.

NDSU has been living in the 200-yard rushing zip code ever since.

"We all have to play for one another and that's something we've been preaching throughout this season," said Bison running back King Frazier. "And I feel like our position group is really starting to take it to heart and we're starting to apply what we learn in the film room on to the field."

The recent surge started with 217 rushing yards at Northern Iowa. That increased to 240 against a formidable Youngstown State defense and that was followed with 243 against Indiana State. A whopping 369 to finish the regular season at the University of South Dakota was the exclamation point.

It didn't slow down against the other USD, the University of San Diego, either. The Bison averaged 9.6 yards per carry and finished with 299 total in the 45-7 second-round FCS playoff win at the Fargodome.

Now comes the Jackrabbits again in Saturday's 11:05 a.m. quarterfinal matchup at Gate City Bank Field. All looked fine for the Bison in the first half in the regular season matchup with NDSU taking a 17-3 lead on Easton Stick's 26-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

The Bison held the Jacks on fourth-and-1 on the ensuing possession near midfield and took over with prime field position. But Frazier fumbled on the second play after a six-yard run and SDSU recovered. That drive ended with a Dallas Goedert touchdown reception and instead of the Bison capitalizing on the fourth down stop and potentially increasing its lead, it was a one-possession game again.

"We have to capitalize on situations like that, when we get the chance to put a team out of the game, we need to take care of business," Frazier said.

Certainly, the business of blocking is a big reason for the 200-yard games. The Bison have regained the services of fullbacks Brock Robbins and Garrett Malstrom, both of whom missed games this season with injuries.

And a veteran offensive line, Bison coaches say, is playing at a higher level than it did earlier in the season.

"They're tremendous right now," Frazier said. "You have to give them 80 percent of the credit for our last four or five games because without those big boys up front, we're running nowhere. We appreciate those big boys on how much better they're getting."

NDSU followed a similar blueprint last year. The rushing attack got better as the year went on, especially after quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a wrist injury. At the time, the Bison running backs said they had to pick up the pace with the absence of Wentz and run harder.

They did.

"You always want to play your best ball late and I really feel that's what we're starting to do as running backs, that's from experience," Frazier said. "We're veteran guys who know exactly what we need to do to get this done."

FCS playoffs

No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 11:05 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

TV: ESPN Radio:107.9-FM