Raptors bounce back to overtake Timberwolves

Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 29 points, Anthony Wiggins added 25 and Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves took a one-point into the fourth quarter but consecutive 3-pointers by Lowry and Patrick Patterson had the Raptors ahead by 12 points with just less than five minutes to play.

LaVine hit a 3-point shot with 3:06 to play to cut Toronto's lead to seven points but the Raptors drew away.

Cory Joseph contributed 12 points off the bench for the Raptors (15-7) and DeMarre Carroll scored 10. Gorgui Dieng chipped in with 10 points for Minnesota.

Wiggins scored 11 points in the first quarter on 5-for-7 shooting to lead the Timberwolves to a 32-22 advantage. The Raptors overcame a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 16 with 4:45 left in the quarter.

Minnesota's lead reached 12 points early in the second quarter before the Raptors took a 54-53 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Carroll. The first half ended 59-59.

Wiggins led first-half scorers with 15 points. Lowry led the Raptors with 12 points.

The Raptors scored the first six points of the second half on the way to building a nine-point lead. LaVine's 3-pointer cut Toronto's lead to two points.

A 3-point shot by Lowry and two free throws by DeRozan, after the fourth foul of the game on Wiggins, had Toronto ahead by five.

Ricky Rubio's second 3-pointer of the second half again moved Minnesota to within two points of the lead and a 3-point shot by Towns put Minnesota ahead 83-82 with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Minnesota led 89-88 after three quarters.

Toronto led by one point after a driving layup by Lowry with 8:31 left.

Lowry was fouled while making a 3-pointer and the four-point play had Toronto leading by six. Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 remaining to get the lead to nine and Patterson's 3-pointer increased the lead to 12 points with 4:47 to play.

NOTES: Toronto G DeMar DeRozan surpassed 10,000 career points Monday night in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and needs 250 more points to equal F Chris Bosh as the franchise's leading scorer (10,275). DeRozan passed Morris Peterson for the most appearances in franchise history by playing his 543rd game on Thursday. ... Timberwolves F Andrew Wiggins is from the Toronto area and received the usual media attention before the game Thursday. ... Minnesota G Brandon Rush returned Tuesday after missing three games with a sprained right big toe. He dressed for the loss to the San Antonio Spurs but did not play. ... The Raptors' next game will be Friday, when they visit the Boston Celtics. ... TheTimberwolves return home to the Target Center Friday for a game against the Detroit Pistons.