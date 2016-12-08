Search
    Metro high school boys hockey roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:14 p.m.
    Fargo South/Shanley goalie Brody Herrick drops to the ice to stop the puck during the Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, game against Moorhead at the Farmers Union Insurance Center in Fargo.Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 2
    Matt Herbranson of Moorhead slips the puck into the goal past Fargo South/Shanley goalie Brody Herrick during the Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, game at the Farmers Union Insurance Center in Fargo. It was the third goal of the first period for the Spuds. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 2

    Moorhead 12, Fargo South-Shanley 1

    FARGO—Moorhead defeated Fargo South-Shanley 12-1 in boys hockey on Thursday, Dec. 8. No other information was provided.

