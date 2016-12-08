Metro high school boys hockey roundup

Fargo South/Shanley goalie Brody Herrick drops to the ice to stop the puck during the Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, game against Moorhead at the Farmers Union Insurance Center in Fargo.Dave Wallis / The Forum

Matt Herbranson of Moorhead slips the puck into the goal past Fargo South/Shanley goalie Brody Herrick during the Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, game at the Farmers Union Insurance Center in Fargo. It was the third goal of the first period for the Spuds. Dave Wallis / The Forum

2 / 2