NFL expands to four London games in 2017

"We continue to be incredibly excited by the passion and love for the NFL shown by our millions of UK fans," Goodell said in a statement. "London is an amazing city. We have had tremendous support from our fans, from Mayor Khan and other government leaders and business partners, and we are looking forward to taking the next step in the UK by playing four games in London next season."

With four games in 2017, the league will have played 21 games in the UK since the first regular-season game in London in 2007.

Teams and venues for 2017 will be announced on Tuesday. Most of the games were played at Wembley Stadium. One game was played at Twickenham Stadium this season.