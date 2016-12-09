"Without a doubt, we're not disappointed we're playing inside," Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits hosted a second-round game against Villanova last Saturday with temperatures hovering around freezing at kickoff. The afternoon was also filled with snow showers and wind gusts around 20 miles per hour at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. SDSU kicked a late field goal to earn a 10-7 victory against the Wildcats.

"You can't perform up to your max in this type of weather," Stiegelmeier said.

The elements won't be a factor with the Bison (11-1) hosting the Jackrabbits (9-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in the FCS quarterfinals.

SDSU finished with 197 yards of total offense against Villanova, including seven yards rushing. In contrast, the Jackrabbits gained 523 yards in a 19-17 victory against NDSU on Oct. 15 at the Fargodome. SDSU tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Jake Wieneke each had more than 100 yards receiving in that game. Jackrabbits quarterback Taryn Christion passed for more than 300 yards and rushed for 141 yards.

"I know our (offensive) line likes playing outside just because they think they have an advantage," Goedert said. "They think they are pretty tough, playing in the cold they think they have an advantage there. For me, Jake and Taryn, I'm sure us three will be happy inside, having an atmosphere where there's no wind, there's no snow falling down making the ball wet and slippery."

Bison wary of QB run game

The running ability of Christion is certain to be on the minds of the Bison defense. It was something that burned NDSU in the regular-season matchup when he ran for 141 yards, with most coming on designed quarterback runs or draws.

It was also a look that caught the Bison off guard.

"Oh yeah, he hadn't been much of a runner before that," said NDSU defensive end Greg Menard. "He had shown he wanted to run out of bounds and slide a lot and we didn't think the quarterback power and quarterback zone was in their game plan much and they came out on third-and-15 and they're running quarterback power. We were a little surprised."

Just how the Bison will account for Christion this time around is uncertain, especially with the big-play ability of Goedert and Wieneke. One play that stood out to Menard was a 39-yard run by Christion when the Bison had the Jacks backed up to their 5-yard line. It was a second-and-8 play.

"On a quarterback draw," Menard said. "This time I think we'll be more ready for that type of stuff."

Freshman CB Davis making an impact

Bison redshirt freshman cornerback Dom Davis had a productive game against San Diego last week in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Davis had three tackles, one pass breakup and a one quarterback hurry in the 45-7 victory against the Toreros.

"He's getting more comfortable," Bison head coach Chris Klieman said. "He was one of our players of the game, doing some real good things in the coverage game and breaking on some balls a little bit quicker than he had been earlier in the season."

Davis has played in nine games and has 23 tackles, four pass breakups and four passes defended. He's emerged as the team's third cornerback. He could see extended playing time against a high-powered SDSU passing attack, especially if senior linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker doesn't return to full strength from his knee injury.

"It's the playoffs so everybody has to step up their play a little bit," Davis said. "I decided that it's my time to step it up."

Gee-Tucker is a game-time decision, Klieman said.

Etc. etc. etc.

• Eleven of NDSU's 18 passing touchdowns were targeted to either a tight end or running back with tight end Jeff Illies leading the way with five. In all, seven different players have a scoring reception.

• The 14-game winning streak that SDSU snapped in October was the second longest in Missouri Valley Football Conference history behind NDSU's 33-gamer from 2012-14. It moved the 13-game streak by Western Kentucky (2002-03) and Northern Iowa (2006-07) to third place.

• SDSU and NDSU are two of four FCS programs to reach the playoffs in each of the last five seasons. The other two are New Hampshire and Sam Houston State.

• SDSU's share of the Missouri Valley title this year was its first conference crown since winning the 2007 Great West Football Conference championship. The Jacks defeated previously unbeaten NDSU in the last game of the season that year.

FCS playoffs

No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 11:05 a.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

TV: ESPN Radio:107.9-FM