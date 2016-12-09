It was North senior guard Siman Sem versus Sheyenne's senior center Collin Trottier. Sem had the final answer, leading the Spartans to a 71-58 win over the Mustangs in the season opener for both teams.

"We're kind of used to it," North coach Ted Critchley said. "Last time, Siman had the school record of 41 and Collin had 45. They know where the ball needs to go and do a good job of getting (Trottier) in different spots. We had a hard time finding him at times. I think we have one of the better athletes in the state. We just say, 'Just take the ball and go, man,' and he makes good decisions for us."

Trottier let out a yell after sinking a layup and getting fouled to cut the North lead to 59-56. Sem answered with a scream of his own, hitting a floater, while getting fouled. He sank the free throw and pushed the lead to 62-56. Trottier answered with a jumper to bring the Mustangs back within four with 1 minute, 46 seconds to go.

"It just came down to me and him," Sem said. "We're the leaders of our teams. We have to be the ones to carry our teams down the stretch."

After a missed 3-pointer by Sheyenne, Sem came back down the court, drove to the basket and pushed the lead to 64-58. North closed the game on a 9-0 run. Sem scored 11 of the final 12 points of the game for the Spartans.

"It tells you that next step. As talented as he is, everybody has to take a next step," Critchley said. "Siman is understanding the concept of leadership. He's understanding the concept of waiting for my opportunity and seizing my opportunity when it comes. That's just growing up and maturation of a basketball player."

Sem finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Trottier had 30 points and 13 rebounds.

"We've been playing against each other for the last couple of years. It's a good rivalry we have," Sem said. "We played on the same team in the summer a couple years ago. It's always good to go up against him."

The Spartans never trailed Friday, but there was nothing easy about the win. North opened the game on an 11-3 run, eventually pushing the lead to 17-8 behind six points from Cameron Sherrard. Sheyenne answered with a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 19-18 behind nine points from Trottier during the run.

The Mustangs kept inching closer in the first half, but North had an answer, whether it came from Sherrard or Siman Sem. The biggest answer came from sophomore guard Keaton Hoeg, who buried a 3-pointer right before the half to push the Spartans lead to 29-25 after the Mustangs cut the lead to one.

North pushed the lead to 10 in the second half, but Trottier refused to let Sheyenne go quietly. Sem, however, was just too loud.

"We know how important it is to get that first game," Critchley said. "Everybody knows how important it is, especially since we don't play until next Friday. We would have had to wait a real long time to play again."

Halftime: FN 29, WFS 27

WFS: Kuntz 1, Thiele 7, Erickson 8, Reynolds 3, Trottier 30, Hajric 7, Bonnema 2.

FN: Sem 28, Pietsch 8, Matejka 8, Sherrard 12, Schmiess 2, Hoeg 5, Kjar 7.