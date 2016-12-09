MSUM edges Minnesota-Crookston in men's basketball

Ayob Ayob tallied 17 points in the win for the Dragons.

MSUM is now 8-1 overall and 4-0 NSIC.

MSUM (8-1, 4-0 NSIC): Ayob 7-11 1-2 17, Lien 6-12 2-2 14, Kretchman 2-8 0-1 5, Doss 1-5 2-2 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Park 10-10 1-2 21, Beeninga 4-8 2-3, Hines 2-3 2-2 7, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0.

UMC (3-5, 0-3 NSIC): Cleary 8-19 4-4 22, Warmack 6-8 0-0 15, Critchley 5-9 0-0 14, Knickerbocker 3-5 1-1 9, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Gamble 3-6 3-4 12, Lorenz 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Rice 0-1 0-0 1.

Halftime: UMC 40, MSUM 32. Total fouls: MSUM 14, UMC 21. 3-point field goals: MSUM 8-22 (Ayob 2-3, Beeninga 4-6), UMC 15-26 (Critchley 4-7, Warmack 3-4). Rebounds: MSUM 31 (Park 7), UMC 27 (Smith 10). Assists: MSUM 12 (Kretchman 5), UMC 18 (Smith 6). Turnovers: MSUM 8, UMC 8. A: 528.