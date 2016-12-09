MSUM tops Minnesota-Crookston
MOORHEAD—Cassidy Thorson paced Minnesota State-Moorhead with 21 points in the team's 87-60 win over Minnesota-Crookston in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball on Friday, Dec. 9.
Jacky Volkert added 13 points for MSUM.
With the win, the Dragons improve to 7-1 overall.
UMC (): Hughes 4-11 4-6 15, Odor 6-15 1-1 13, Noga 3-7 0-0 8, Gruber 1-2 1-3 3, Zezza 1-4 1-2 3, Stinson 4-10 0-0 12, Michaelis 1-3 0-0 3, Weber 1-1 0-0 3, Schoenicke 0-3 0-0 0, Weakley 0-5 0-0 0, Haugen 0-0 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-0 0-0 0.
MSUM (7-1): Thorson 6-8 6-6 21, Volkert 6-8 1-1 13, Sannes 4-8 0-0 9, Van Wyhe 3-5 0-0 7, Ham 1-4 0-0 2, Green 3-5 3-4 9, Hintz 4-7 0-0 8, Galegher 3-5 0-0 6, Diegel 2-3 1-2 6, Selensky 2-3 0-0 4, Hart 1-2 0-0 2, Erickson 0-3 0-0 0, Swenson 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime: MSUM 44, UMC 24. Total fouls: UMC 16, MSUM 11. 3-point field goals: UMC 11-27 (Stinson 4-9, Hughes 3-8), MSUM 6-11 (Thorson 3-3). Rebounds: UMC 29, MSUM 39. Assists: UMC 11(Odor 9), MSUM 16 (Sannes 7). Turnovers: UMC 29, MSUM 10. A:567.