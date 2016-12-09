Wild top Oilers to extend winning streak

Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba scored in regulation for the Wild (14-8-4), who got 25 saves from Devan Dubnyk in their first home game since Black Friday.

The Oilers (14-12-4) got a first-period goal from Leon Draisaitl and a power-play goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, along with 34 saves from goalie Cam Talbot, but head home with a 0-1-2 mark on their road trip, having seen a lead slip away in all three games.

It was another superlative night for Dubnyk, who is now 5-0-2 in his past seven starts and is leading the NHL in goals-against average, saves percentage and shutouts. He stopped four of the six Oilers he faced in the shootout, with Draisaitl and Jordan Eberle scoring for Edmonton in the shootout.

The teams traded opportunities for much of the first period, until Draisaitl finally broke through in the final minute. After a set-up pass from Benoit Pouliot, Draisaitl got off a low shot that Dubnyk blocked with his left leg pad, only see Draisaitl grab his own rebound and score his team-leading 13th. It was the sixth goal in as many games for Draisaitl.

Edmonton dominated the early part of the second period, rattling off the first five unanswered shots on goal, and looked poised to add to its lead. Instead it was Minnesota tying things up. Jason Pominville fed a pass to the blue line, then provided a screen in front of Talbot as Dumba blasted a long-range shot through a crowd and into the lower corner of the net.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead early in the third after a turnover by Oilers star Connor McDavid deep in the Edmonton zone. Wild left winger Mikael Granlund fed a cross-ice pass to Zucker, who lifted a shot over Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

But a late power play gave the Oilers the opportunity to draw even, and they did so when Nugent-Hopkins' shot from the blue line beat Dubnyk low on the stick side.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Oilers star Connor McDavid was whistled for high sticking Wild left winger Zach Parise. Minnesota had five shots on the power play and Charlie Coyle hit the post with a shot, but they could not score.