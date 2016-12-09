Pistons beat Wolves like a Drummond
MINNEAPOLIS — Andre Drummond had his second straight 20-20 game with 22 points and 22 rebounds, and six players scored in double figures as the Detroit Pistons recovered from their worst offensive night of the season to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 on Friday night.
Jon Leuer scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit, which lost 87-77 at Charlotte on Wednesday. Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each scored 15 for the Pistons (13-12).
Detroit committed just seven turnovers and connected on 14 of 29 3-pointers in winning for the seventh time in 10 games.
Andrew Wiggins had 16 points for Minnesota (6-17), which has lost seven of its past eight games. Karl-Anthony Towns posted his fourth straight double-double and 15th of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
A back-and-forth game turned in the Pistons' favor to end the first half. Morris hit two 3s as Detroit outscored Minnesota 12-4 to end the half for a 49-43 lead.
Morris and Harris each hit three 3-pointers as the Pistons were three off a season high as a team.
Detroit entered the game averaging 7.1 3-pointers per game, the second-lowest total in the league.
Minnesota closed within three points near the end of third quarter, but Detroit went on another closing run. The Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 16-5 in the final four minutes of the quarter.
The Pistons had also closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run.
On the second night of a back-to-back, Minnesota was lifeless much of the second half and Detroit's lead ballooned to as much as 35 points.
The Timberwolves were 3 of 16 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the free-throw line. Wiggins was just 6 of 16 from the field.
Drummond posted his fifth 20-20 game of the season. He leads all NBA players with 10 games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds since the start of the 2014-15 season.