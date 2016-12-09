Pistons beat Wolves like a Drummond

Jon Leuer scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit, which lost 87-77 at Charlotte on Wednesday. Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each scored 15 for the Pistons (13-12).

Detroit committed just seven turnovers and connected on 14 of 29 3-pointers in winning for the seventh time in 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins had 16 points for Minnesota (6-17), which has lost seven of its past eight games. Karl-Anthony Towns posted his fourth straight double-double and 15th of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

A back-and-forth game turned in the Pistons' favor to end the first half. Morris hit two 3s as Detroit outscored Minnesota 12-4 to end the half for a 49-43 lead.

Morris and Harris each hit three 3-pointers as the Pistons were three off a season high as a team.

Detroit entered the game averaging 7.1 3-pointers per game, the second-lowest total in the league.

Minnesota closed within three points near the end of third quarter, but Detroit went on another closing run. The Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 16-5 in the final four minutes of the quarter.

The Pistons had also closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Minnesota was lifeless much of the second half and Detroit's lead ballooned to as much as 35 points.

The Timberwolves were 3 of 16 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the free-throw line. Wiggins was just 6 of 16 from the field.

Drummond posted his fifth 20-20 game of the season. He leads all NBA players with 10 games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds since the start of the 2014-15 season.