JMU rolls Sam Houston State in FCS quarterfinals

JMU (12-1) moves to the semifinals against the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal involving top-seeded North Dakota State (11-1) and eighth-seeded South Dakota State (9-3). The Dukes advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2008.

The FCS tournament record for points is held by Louisiana-Monroe, which beat Alcorn State 78-27 in 1992. Had JMU been inclined, it could have easily beaten that. The Dukes led 65-0 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

These FCS playoff games have been going on since 1978. This was the second largest margin of victory, behind Montana's 70-7 win over Troy in 1996.

The temperature was 26 at kickoff. Maybe that affected the visitors from Huntsville, Texas. Or perhaps this game demonstrates the difference between the CAA, which JMU won, and Southland Conference, which SHSU (12-1) won.

Fifth-seeded Sam Houston State arrived as the FCS' lone unbeaten, and led the division in scoring (53.1 ppg). The Bridgeforth Stadium crowd of 15,646 commenced with the "Overrated! Overrated!" chant late in the third quarter.

The pass-happy Bearkats were outgained 188-44 in the first quarter, when SHSU's Jeremiah Briscoe completed 3 of 16, and 383-135 in the first half, in which Briscoe was 7 for 30. Bearkats' receivers failed to escape JMU coverage.

The Bearkats averaged 385.8 air yards, second among FCS teams, coming in, but were outclassed by a JMU defense that gradually upgraded as the season progressed.

Madison scored first, on a 14-yard Khalid Abdullah run that capped an 80-yard drive. JMU went to the long ball to set up its second TD of the opening quarter. On third-and-19, Bryan Schor scrambled out of trouble and hit Domo Taylor with a 64-yard completion that preceded Schor's one-yard scoring run.

Andy Talley, recently retired as Villanova's coach, often saw this kind of long-gainer develop as he studied video of JMU's 47-43 win at Richmond on Nov. 5, the week before JMU won at VU.

"I must've watched the JMU-Richmond game five times and just continue to be amazed at how long (Schor) keeps plays going," said Talley.

JMU overwhelmed New Hampshire 55-22 in last Saturday's second round. A couple of days later, Dukes' coach Mike Houston recognized that as Madison's premier performance of the season.

"As a complete game, yes, because I thought all three phases played at a very high level," Houston said. "That is probably as hard and as intense as I've seen us play all year."

It's time to reassess.