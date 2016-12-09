Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school boys basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:40 p.m.
    SONY DSC

    Buffalo 90, Moorhead 89

    BUFFALO, Minn.—Maleeck Harden had 21 points to lead Moorhead, but it wasn't enough for the Spuds, as they dropped to 0-2 on the season. Andrew Johnson led Buffalo with 35 points.

    Detroit Lakes 77, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 45

    DETROIT LAKES, N.D.—Isaac Cihak had a game-high 26 points to lead Detroit Lakes by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday. Ethan Edeen and Tanner Tahran each had 13 points for the Rebels.

    Fargo Shanley 89, Valley City 57

    FARGO—Jake Kava scored a game-high 25 points in Fargo Shanley's 89-57 win over Valley City in EDC boys basketball on Friday.

    Fargo Davies 71, Devils Lake 67

    FARGO—Matt Veit scored a game-high 22 points as Fargo Davies defeated Devils Lake 71-67 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball on Friday.

    Jake Paper poured in 18 points for the Eagles.

    Moorhead Park Christian 77, Mahnomen 56

    MOORHEAD --Moorhead Park Christian defeated Mahnomen 77-56 in boys basketball on Friday. Steele Senske led the Falcons with 22 points, while Darien Bogenreif added 10 and Ryan Kerr 11.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school boys basketballmoorheadBuffalodilworth-glyndon-feltonDetroit LakesValley CityFargo ShanleyDevils Lakefargo daviesMahnomenMoorhead Park Christian
    Advertisement
    randomness