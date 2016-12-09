Metro high school hockey roundups

Brody Sherod scored the lone goal for the Packers.

GIRLS

Fargo Davies 4, Williston 1

WILLISTON, N.D.—Ali Matter and Kylie Schafer each netted goals as Fargo Davies defeated Williston 4-1 in girls hockey on Friday.

Emily Anderson added a goal for the Eagles and Sydney Peterson recorded 10 saves.

Bismarck 4, West Fargo 0

BISMARCK, N.D.—Bismarck defeated West Fargo 4-0 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.

Moorhead 4, River Lakes 1

RICHMOND, Minn.—Brenna Mjoness had two goals to lead Moorhead by River Lakes on Friday. Marissa Herdt and Paige Saurdiff each added a goal as well for the Spuds.