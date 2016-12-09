Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:52 p.m.

    BOYS

    Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 1

    GRAND FORKS—Luke LaMoine registered two goals as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 9-1 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Friday, Dec. 9.

    Brody Sherod scored the lone goal for the Packers.

    GIRLS

    Fargo Davies 4, Williston 1

    WILLISTON, N.D.—Ali Matter and Kylie Schafer each netted goals as Fargo Davies defeated Williston 4-1 in girls hockey on Friday.

    Emily Anderson added a goal for the Eagles and Sydney Peterson recorded 10 saves.

    Bismarck 4, West Fargo 0

    BISMARCK, N.D.—Bismarck defeated West Fargo 4-0 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.

    Moorhead 4, River Lakes 1

    RICHMOND, Minn.—Brenna Mjoness had two goals to lead Moorhead by River Lakes on Friday. Marissa Herdt and Paige Saurdiff each added a goal as well for the Spuds.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh School HockeyWest FargoGrand Forks Red Riverfargo daviesWillistonWest FargobismarckmoorheadRiver Lakes
    Advertisement
    randomness