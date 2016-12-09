Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 1
GRAND FORKS—Luke LaMoine registered two goals as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 9-1 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Friday, Dec. 9.
Brody Sherod scored the lone goal for the Packers.
GIRLS
Fargo Davies 4, Williston 1
WILLISTON, N.D.—Ali Matter and Kylie Schafer each netted goals as Fargo Davies defeated Williston 4-1 in girls hockey on Friday.
Emily Anderson added a goal for the Eagles and Sydney Peterson recorded 10 saves.
Bismarck 4, West Fargo 0
BISMARCK, N.D.—Bismarck defeated West Fargo 4-0 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.
Moorhead 4, River Lakes 1
RICHMOND, Minn.—Brenna Mjoness had two goals to lead Moorhead by River Lakes on Friday. Marissa Herdt and Paige Saurdiff each added a goal as well for the Spuds.