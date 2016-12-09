Metro high school girls basketball roundups

MOORHEAD.—Karley Motschenbacher scored a game-high 20 points and seven steals as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Mahnomen 63-14 in girls basketball on Friday.

Allyson Kangas added 14 points for the Falcons and Ingrid Swanson tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.

Moorhead Park Christian is now 3-1 on the year.

West Fargo 84, Fargo South 40

WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Fargo South in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball action on Friday. No other information was provided.

Fargo Davies 80, Devils Lake 65

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Fargo Davies topped Devils Lake in non-conference basketball on Friday. No other information was provided.

Roseau 89, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 77

GLYNDON, Minn.—In a battle of ranked teams, No. 2 Roseau outlasted No. 10 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday. The Rebels dropped to 3-1 on the season, while the Rams remained undefeated at 3-0.