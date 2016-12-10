Six days after a confidence-building win against Boston College in Madison Square Garden, UND returned home and easily handled a resurgent Western Michigan team 5-1 in front of 11,330 in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Austin Poganski scored twice, while Shane Gersich and East Grand Forks Senior High graduates Colton Poolman and Dixon Bowen each added one goal to lift UND to 9-5-3 overall and 3-3-1 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

For all of the ups-and-downs the defending national champions have gone through in the first half of the season, it will have an opportunity to finish the first half with an .639 winning percentage and firmly planted in the top 10 in the national rankings.

The series finale — and the last game before Christmas break — will be at 7:07 tonight in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"We've had a few good weekends throughout the year," Poganski said. "The next, we've kind of had a few mishaps. We've just got to string a few weekends together. We had a good weekend last weekend in New York. To start off Friday here like this is a stepping stone. We've just got to keep it going tomorrow and keep it going when we get back from break."

UND thrilled the estimated 8,000 fans who traveled to New York City last weekend by beating Boston College for the first time in 12 seasons.

The team took in some of what New York has to offer — a subway ride, a tourist stop at the 9/11 Memorial Museum and some photos with the Empire State Building in the background.

But UND had no problem re-focusing for this weekend's series against the No. 18 Broncos (7-5-3, 3-5-1 NCHC), who are off to their best start in four years.

"Not really," Poganski said. "It was a bigger stage. We got to see all the sights. It was a pretty cool experience, obviously, but I think we just have to get back to work like we did this week. I think we had a good week of practice and I think it showed off today. I think we played really well."

UND won nearly every aspect of the game.

It outshot Western Michigan 34-25. Shot attempts were 63-51.

It won the faceoff battle 32-26 in a matchup of the NCHC's two best in the dot.

It won the special teams battle, scoring a power-play goal and holding Western Michigan, which came in scoring on 22.1 percent of its chances, scoreless in three opportunities.

It won the goaltending battle as Cam Johnson stopped 24 of 25 shots, while Western Michigan starter Collin Olson was yanked after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

It won the battle of scoring lines as Poganski and Gersich combined for three goals.

It won the battle of the checking lines as Bowen scored his second goal of the season.

And, most importantly, it won on the scoreboard.

"It obviously was a great experience for us to go there (to New York), but I think our guys were glad to be back, being comfortable at home," UND coach Brad Berry said. "Guys knew there were only two games left in the first half of the season. We talked about finishing it the right way. We played well tonight. The biggest thing is, tomorrow, making sure we wake up and have the same mentality."

UND has dominated Western Michigan throughout the years. It is 16-1 all time against the Broncos with the lone coming in 2014 in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND also has dominated in the month of December recently, posting a 26-2-2 record in the month since 2010.

"Obviously, we had some ups and downs," "We've just got to get over the last hump to where we're consistent again, instead of taking two steps forward and one back. We've really got to keep pushing here and make sure we go in to break on a good note."