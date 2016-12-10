Concordia's Glas notches 600th career victory in win over St. Olaf
MOORHEAD—Austin Nelson totaled a game-high 27 points as Concordia picked up a 69-56 win over St. Olaf in Minnesota Athletic Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball on Saturday, Dec. 10. With the win, head coach Rich Glas recorded his 600th win for the Cobbers.
Dawson Peterson and Zach Kinny each added eight rebounds.
St. Olaf (3-3, 1-1 MIAC): Korba 2-7 2-4 6, Majeskie 5-12 0-0 10, Tobroxen 5-10 0-0 10, Delane 3-6 0-0 6, Scheffley 0-4 2-2 2, Stensgard 1-3 0-0 3, Parham 2-5 1-2 5, Katuka 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 3-11 4-4 11, Albers 1-3 0-0 3, Diggins Jr. 0-0 0-0 0.
Concordia (3-3, 1-1 MIAC): Peterson 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 10-12 1-2 27, Heins 0-4 2-2 2, Kinny 2-5 6-8 11, Alderman 5-7 8-9 18, Duke 1-1 0-0 2, Saad 1-6 1-2 4, Reiten 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-3 1-1 5.
Halftime: CC 31, OLAF 23. Total fouls: OLAF 20, CC 16. 3-point field goals: OLAF 3-20 (Stensgard 1-3, Albers 1-3), CC 6-13 (Nelson 4-4, Kinny 1-4). Rebounds: OLAF 30 (Tobroxen 9, Majeskie 7), CC 35 (Peterson 8, Kinny 8). Assists: OLAF 4 (Korba 1, Tobroxen 1), CC 11 (Alderman 4, Kinny 3). Turnovers: OLAF 14, CC 22.