St. Olaf wins at Concordia

Greta Walsh paced the Cobbers with 15 points and six steals. Lincoln Haiby added seven points off the bench.

St. Olaf (3-6, 1-3 MIAC): Ash 7-11 2-5 16, Daly 5-13 6-8 18, Lother 2-6 3-4 8, Andersen 3-9 0-0 8, Skrien 1-8 0-0 3, Francisco 0-2 0-0 0, Crowley 0-1 0-0 0, Koenen 0-1 0-0 0, Tisa 0-0 2-2 2.

Concordia (4-7, 1-3 MIAC): Crystal Amundson 1-1 0-0 2, Januschka 2-5 1-4 5, Walsh 5-14 5-7 15, Rahman 2-5 1-2 6, Wolhowe 1-6 0-0 3, Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Haiby 3-9 0-0 7, Duckstad 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0.

Halftime: CC 23, OLAF 19. Total fouls: OLAF 16, CC 21. 3-point field goals: OLAF 6-22 (Daly 2-3, Andersen 2-7), CC 4-21 (Nelson 1-3, Rahman 1-3). Rebounds: OLAF 42 (Ash 14, Andersen 5), CC 36 (Januschka 7, Rahman 7). Assists: OLAF 7 (Skrien 3, Daly 2), CC 7 (Wolhowe 4, Nelson 1). Turnovers: OLAF 16, CC 18. A: 222.