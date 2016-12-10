Timberwolves not giving up on playoff aspirations

The young, talented Timberwolves wanted to be a playoff team. They thought they were. They pushed that agenda forward into the media with gusto.

Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota's 12-year playoff drought bothered him to the point of annoyance. Everyone sans coach Tom Thibodeau talked about this being the perfect time for the Timberwolves to make that leap into contention.

"A lot of guys on this team have never been to the playoffs, and they've been here for a long time," forward Andrew Wiggins said on the eve of training camp. "They haven't seen it. And now we finally have the pieces, the perfect pieces to get there and the perfect opportunity to get there. We're very confident, we're overly excited and we just want to work hard to get there."

Fast forward 2½ months, and nothing was as it seemed. Minnesota is 6-17, and with a home date with Golden State — one of the best collections of talent in NBA history — slated for Sunday, the Timberwolves are likely to head to the airport with another loss stashed in their baggage for their trip to Chicago.

Thibodeau was supposed to fix Minnesota's defense. That hasn't happen. Not yet, anyway. That's been the biggest cause of the Timberwolves' terrible start, but far from the only.

The Timberwolves were already 5½ games back of Portland for the eighth-and-final playoff spot in the Western Conference as of Saturday morning after delivering their worst effort in a blowout loss to Detroit on Friday at Target Center.

Yet, despite all of that, they still aren't ready to relinquish their playoff hopes.

"You can't stop believing in the goal, even if we're struggling," rookie point guard Kris Dunn said. "What fighters do in life, they get out of the struggle. You've just got to keep pushing, you've got to keep learning, got to keep improving, just get out there and play hard. You set a goal for yourself, you can't just take it away because you go through struggles.

"You've still got to maintain that goal," Dunn said, "and try to reach it."

It's not going to be easy. Minnesota has to jump six teams to get into playoff position. And while the Timberwolves still have 59 games to do so, they've shown very few signs that they can consistently play well enough to go on the type of streak necessary to gain ground.

The Timberwolves haven't played four straight good quarters, let alone four or five consecutive quality games. The talent is there to reel off victories. The execution is not.

"We've seen so many times in the NBA where stuff flips really fast," Zach LaVine said. "We're just trying to get it to flip, and it needs to happen sooner than later, because the wins are compiling and the losses are compiling as well as with other teams, so you need to get up in those standings and get it rolling."

You'd think the Timberwolves' current predicament would spike a sense of urgency, and LaVine swears the Wolves have had one for a while now. But it wasn't evident against Detroit on Friday.

"We're not really fixing mistakes right now," Wiggins said. "We keep playing the same."

So what's the solution for a team that's stuck in reverse and needs to switch gears in a hurry?

"We've got to just realize that we've got to do the basic stuff first before doing the next step," Ricky Rubio said. "Basic stuff is just playing hard every night, bringing energy and playing defense. Sometimes it seems like we don't play as a team on defense, and that's the worst thing that can happen, because there's a lot of one on one. In this league there's a lot of great guys who can score, and we need five guys playing as one at the same time."

That's a start. Defensive improvement would probably keep the Wolves in more games and help them win tight contests down the stretch. It's a must if the Timberwolves are to turn the tide and make a playoff push.

This isn't the beginning they planned for. They don't want to say the same thing about their ending.

"We're not on the path that we envisioned, but that's the way it works," Dunn said, "and now you've got to figure out a way to scratch out wins."

