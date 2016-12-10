Dragons upend Bemidji State in women's basketball
BEMIDJI, Minn.—Jacky Volkert recorded 16 points and ten rebounds and Drew Sannes poured in 28 points as Minnesota State-Moorhead defeated Bemidji State 102-50 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Cassidy Thorson added 20 points for MSUM. Tatum Sheley paced the Beavers with 17 points.
MSUM (8-1, 5-0 NSIC): Sannes 10-14 4-4 28, Thorson 7-13 1-1 20, Volkert 5-12 6-7 16, Galegher 2-5 2-3 6, Van Wyhe 1-3 2-4 5, Hintz 5-6 2-5 12, Hart 3-5 0-0 7, Swenson 1-1 3-3 5, Erickson 1-2 0-0 3, Selensky 0-1 0-0 0, Diegel 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0.
BSU (3-5, 0-4 NSIC): Sheley 6-15 1-1 17, Senske 6-19 0-0 12, Zerr 1-6 0-0 2, Pelzer 0-8 0-0 0, Adamich 0-3 0-0 0, Arrington 3-5 1-1 7, Cordes 1-2 2-2 5, Gartner 1-3 0-0 3, Rappe 0-2 2-2 2, Larson 0-0 2-2 2, Dahl 0-3 0-0 0, Marx 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Scheuer 0-0 0-0 0, Kallhoff 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime: MSUM 43, BSU 27. Total fouls: MSUM 14, BSU 23. 3-point field goals: MSUM 12-20 (Thorson 5-8, Sannes 4-7), BSU 6-32 (Sheley 4-10, Cordes 1-2). Rebounds: MSUM 47 (VOkert 10, Sannes 8), BSU 34 (Senske 5, Adamich 5). Assists: MSUM 18 (Volkert 5, Van Wyhe 4), BSU 10 (Cordes 3, Zerr 2). Turnovers: MSUM 7, BSU 15. A: 265.