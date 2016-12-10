Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Fargo South-Shanley 8, Fargo North 0
FARGO --Luke Sandy netted four goals and added two assists as Fargo South-Shanley defeated Fargo North 8-0 in boys hockey on Saturday, Dec. 10. Ryley Pladson tallied 33 saves for Fargo North.
Mason Lantz registered two goals in the win.
Ben Bryant recorded 20 saves in the shutout.
GIRLS
Bismarck 3, Fargo North-South 1
BISMARCK, N.D.—Britta Curl registered a goal in Bismarck's 3-1 win over Fargo-North South in girls hockey on Saturday.
Josie Hell scored the lone goal for Fargo North-South.
Minot 2, Fargo Davies 1
MINOT, N.D.—Olivia Weisberg and Paige Ackerman each tallied goals as Minot edged Fargo Davies 2-1 in girls hockey on Saturday. Emily Anderson registered a goal for the Eagles.
Sydney Peterson recorded 20 saves for the Eagles.