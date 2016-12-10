Metro high school hockey roundups

Mason Lantz registered two goals in the win.

Ben Bryant recorded 20 saves in the shutout.

GIRLS

Bismarck 3, Fargo North-South 1

BISMARCK, N.D.—Britta Curl registered a goal in Bismarck's 3-1 win over Fargo-North South in girls hockey on Saturday.

Josie Hell scored the lone goal for Fargo North-South.

Minot 2, Fargo Davies 1

MINOT, N.D.—Olivia Weisberg and Paige Ackerman each tallied goals as Minot edged Fargo Davies 2-1 in girls hockey on Saturday. Emily Anderson registered a goal for the Eagles.

Sydney Peterson recorded 20 saves for the Eagles.